Looking for something to do after a long day of chilln’ at the beach or poolside? Read on for some options to keep you entertained after sundown.

FRIDAY, July 12

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” 30th Anniversary Midnight Screening at Vista Theatre: Join a fun and fanatical crowd in Los Feliz for a screening of the classic '80s film “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and a meet-and-greet with '80s film icon Diane Franklin who portrayed Princess Elizabeth in the film. $12.50. 11:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Details

Tamarind by Adee Roberson Closing Reception at Women’s Center for Creative Work: Don’t miss your chance to see WCCW’s summer artist in residence, Adee Roberson’s, latest body of work in Lincoln Heights. In “Tamarind”, Roberson uses abstract paintings, soft sculptures and video to offer visual representations of emotion and memory related to the forced migration of people via the Trans Atlantic Slave Trade and their subsequent movements into North America and the Caribbean. Free. 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Details

“A Series of Unfortunate Dates” Live Podcast Recording at Hey Hey Teahouse: Gina Ruccione has gone on 100+ dates over the past few years and we’re lucky enough to be able to hear all about ‘em, Trifecta boba in hand, during a live recording of “A Series of Unfortunate Dates”. 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, July 13

39th Annual Lotus Festival at Echo Park Lake: Join in the celebration of the cultures of Asia and the Pacific Islands. Bring the family along for a full day of performances, origami workshops, dragon boat races and of course, lots of delicious food. Free entry. 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details

Wheel Throwing Pottery Workshop for Coffee Lovers at POT: Get step-by-step instructions on how to throw your own pour-over and cup set and take a glazed and finished set home from the Echo Park workshop. Participants must have some wheel throwing experience. $75. 12:30 p.m. Details

Outdoor Screening of “Casablanca” at the Autry Museum in Griffith Park: Spend your summer evening outdoors watching the 1942 Academy Award-winning film “Casablanca” starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. $8-$21. 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Details

Sourdough Bread Making Class at the King’s Roost: Scratch sandwich bread off your grocery list for good after learning how to bake your own loaf of whole wheat sourdough bread in this hands-on baking workshop. $95. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, July 14

39th Annual Lotus Festival’s Water Lantern Event at Echo Park Lake: To complete another day of festivities, decorate your own water lantern and be one of dozens of participants to launch your lantern into the lake to light up the evening sky. Proceeds will benefit local homeless services organizations. $10-$25. 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details

Joy Division and Siouxsie & the Banshees tribute night at the Echoplex: Decades have passed since these goth-punk bands released new albums, but their gritty tunes and morose lyrics live on, especially on nights like these. $8-$10. 8 p.m. Details

Goat Yoga in Highland Park: Add a little goat to your cat cow flow during this open-level goat yoga class. Be open to the possibility of a baby goat hopping over or under you and watch as your everyday yoga session is transformed into two hours of animal-assisted therapy, massage therapy and laughter therapy. $30-$50. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details