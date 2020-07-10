Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Veteran Silver Lake Mexican restaurant Casita del Campo has reopened with a revamped outdoor patio. Owner Roberto Del Campo and his team transformed a small section of the 58-year-old restaurant parking lot into an enclosed oasis. Lush greenery is sprinkled throughout the patio, and the Casita fountain sets the final touch of tranquility. Added to the mix is Gina Del Campo’s intricately designed mosaic dining tables where a capacity of 30 diners may enjoy their meals. Casita Del Campo is at 1920 Hyperion Ave. in Silver Lake.

Two Eastside bakers have joined in the nationwide bake sale, Bakers Against Racism, ABC7 News reports. Barbara Monderine-Williams of Village Bakery and Café in Atwater Village wanted to help the community but was tied to the commitment of being an essential worker. By supporting Bakers Against Racism, she’s now able to contribute. Proceeds from the sales of her $20 boxes of donuts go to Black Votes Matter. In Silver Lake, Heather Sperling of Botanica Restaurant and Market is donating bake sale proceeds to Black Lives Matter LA and Gather 4 Justice.

Not even a pandemic can get in the way of Los Angeles’ beloved Burger Week, held July 12 to July 18. This year’s participants are plentiful, with a handful based on the Eastside and its environs. Participants include Casita del Campo in Silver Lake, George’s Burger Stand in Boyle Heights, Honeybee Burger in Los Feliz, Momed in Atwater Village and Plant + Animals in Eagle Rock.

Which restaurants are offer the take-out meals of the moment? According to Thrillist, there’s lots of options on the Eastside. Folks can try the hot bento box from Eagle Rock Brewery Public House, the Gold Set Meal from Porridge + Puffs in Historic Filipinotown and the Cosa Super from Cosa Buena in Echo Park. In Silver Lake, try the Family Meal from Bar Restaurant, Patita from Spoon & Pork and the Happy Birthday Fried Chicken from Ma’am Sir.

