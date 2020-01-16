Eastside Weekend woman at mike
Photo by Nathan Solis

A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Please check with event organizers for any last-minute changes or cancellations. Now, read on!

FRIDAY, January 17

CD14 Candidate Debate

The Eastside Neighborhood Councils which includes Historic Highland Park , Arroyo Seco, Eagle Rock, Arts District Little Tokyo, Boyle Heights …

SATURDAY, January 18

SUNDAY, January 19

Friendship Buddies Comedy Show

FRIENDSHIP BUDDIES is a weekly stand-up comedy showcase featuring the best comics in Los Angeles. Join us EVERY SUNDAY NIGHT on the patio at V…

