A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Please check with event organizers for any last-minute changes or cancellations. Now, read on!
FRIDAY, January 17
The Eastside Neighborhood Councils which includes Historic Highland Park , Arroyo Seco, Eagle Rock, Arts District Little Tokyo, Boyle Heights …
Please arrive early to pick up your registration forms. The registration forms are available at Circulation starting at 8:30 a.m. Check-in beg…
SATURDAY, January 18
MAKSIM VELICHKIN Solo Cello Recital at the
Los Angeles artist Gordon Henderson will give a personalized virtual tour of Highland Park using paintings and photographs he's made of local…
PATRICK HAEMMERLEIN | BOBBY MOORE | ALLISON BAMCAT | ISAAC PELAYO
SUNDAY, January 19
FRIENDSHIP BUDDIES is a weekly stand-up comedy showcase featuring the best comics in Los Angeles. Join us EVERY SUNDAY NIGHT on the patio at V…
#LA Whitmer Thomas is back to experiment with his unique brand of 🎶 darkwave 🎹 synth 🃏 comedy with his comedian and musician pals!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.