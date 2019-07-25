You have no excuse to stay home this weekend with a busy lineup of everything from a night of Filipino comedy in Eagle Rock to an outdoor Bond film screening in Echo Park. And don't forget a morning session of pug yoga.

Read on to learn more.

FRIDAY, July 26

LUMPIHAHAHA: A Filipinx-American Comedy Night The Center for the Arts Eagle Rock hosts this Fil-Am comedy night, to experience the humor of these comedians, their culture & families Details

SATURDAY, July 27

Power to the Parks Opening Reception at Subliminal Projects: This week-long fundraising group exhibition in Echo Park benefitting the National Park Association will feature work by artists like Adrian Brooks and Ako Castuera that express the political energy of the 60’s and 70’s to explore the natural beauty of the country’s national parks. Free. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Pug Yoga and Adoption Event at Indie Brewing Company: Your yoga practice is about to get a lot cuter. Flow into downward dog in a room full of pugs during this hour-long pug yoga class in Boyle Heights. Enjoy half-priced beers and cuddles with the adoptable pups post yoga. $35. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Details

ELECTRIC FEELS Indie Rock + Indie Dance Night at the Echoplex: This party is bringing indie hits old and new, so dance to your heart’s desire to the likes of Tame Impala, The Black Keys and Yea Yea Yeas. 9 p.m. $8-$10. Details

Chicago Live at the Greek Theatre: Don’t miss your chance to hear the legendary rock band perform “Saturday in the Park” live in the Greek Theatre’s large outdoor amphitheatre. $40.50-$98.50. 6 p.m. Details

Pierogi Party Pop-Up at Book Show: Once you’ve settled on a book or two from Book Show’s eclectic mix of new and vintage books in Highland Park, treat yourself to some vegan and organic “rus” dumplings stuffed with white potatoes, almond farmer's cheese and caramelized onion or wild mushroom and cabbage dumplings. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details

"Casino Royale" screening at Echo Park Lake: The summertime Echo Park Film Series launches with the outdoor screening of this 1960s James Bond classic. Details

SUNDAY, July 28

Locatora Radio Presents, Mamis and Mimosas Sunday Brunch at El Cid: Join badass Latinas and hosts of the podcast “Locatora Radio”, Mala Munoz and Diosa Femme, for the launch of their first summer brunch. Millennial pink attire is recommended. $25-$45. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details

Beatnik Cafe at Hey Hey Tea House: Bring your poems to read or listen to poetry written by your fellow Angelenos at this laidback Echo Park tea house. Free. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Details

Sumarr Reading Series at Pop-Hop Books & Print: Drop in for readings from poet and writer, Jos Charles, and author, Lisa Locascio, and music by urban folk singer, Emily Lacy. Free. 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Details