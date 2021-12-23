After being virtually shut down last year, many Eastside restaurants and bars are preparing to welcome customers for Christmas Eve dinners, New Year's Eve parties and other holiday events.

But the fast-spreading omicron variant has forced some restaurants and bars to change plans for indoor service. So, it's best to double check with the places below to find out if there have been any last-minute changes before you arrive.

Echo Park’s Lady Byrd Cafe has transformed its outdoor patio into a winter wonderland, adorned with twinkling lights and frosted trees. The decorations will stay up until mid-January. Yelp Los Angeles recently made a video tour of the experience.

On Christmas Eve, Echo Park’s Taix French Restaurant and Highland Park’s Cafe Birdie are offering special Christmas Eve menus. And if you’re looking for something to eat on Christmas Day, Historic Filipinotown’s Woon will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re looking to ring in the new year, Lincoln Heights’ The Airliner will host its first New Year’s Eve celebration — with live music and swing dancing lessons. The Black Cat in Silver Lake is also hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration with dinner and dancing into 2022. And if one countdown isn’t enough — Alcove Cafe’s Big Bar in Los Feliz will celebrate the new year in ten different time zones over the course of an evening on their outdoor patio.

In other dining and drinking news:

Concerns about omicron and recent staff outbreaks have prompted some recent closures. Breakthrough infections among workers at Pine & Crane in Silver Lake forced the restaurant to close until Dec. 26 ... Echo Park's Ototo and sister restaurant Tsubaki had to postpone a "JFC" special, inspired by the modern Japanese tradition of ordering KFC around Christmas, after closing temporarily this week due to a staff COVID-19 case ... Same thing happened at Woodcat Coffee. ... Go Get 'Em Tiger, which operates shops in Los Feliz and Highland Park, also announced that they will be closing indoor seating for the time being.

Burger restaurant The Win~dow opened a new location in Silver Lake last week. The restaurant offers classic and vegetarian-friendly smashburgers and sides as well as ice cream cones and milkshakes — where nothing on the menu costs more than $8.

The Los Angeles Times asked their newsroom where they like to take visitors out to eat around the city. Historic Filipinotown’s Doubting Thomas, Lincoln Heights’ G.E. Chanos, Eagle Rock’s Walt’s Bar and Tijuana Tacos, Silver Lake’s Pine & Crane and Dayglow, Echo Park’s Ototo, Highland Park’s Kumquat, Los Feliz’s Figaro and Alcove Cafe and Atwater Village’s Tam O’Shanter were the Eastside picks in the piece.

With the end of the year comes the end of the year round ups — some Eastside restaurants spotted on The Infatuation’s list of Best New Restaurants in Los Angeles were Atwater Village’s Morihiro, Lincoln Heights’ Moo’s Craft Barbeque and Mazal and East L.A.’s Ggiata Delicatessen. Moo’s also made Eater L.A’s list of Best Dishes their editors ate this year.

In case you missed it, we reported that Echo Park’s “Chicken Corner” is getting a new tenant — Canyon Coffee. This will be the coffee company’s first brick-and-mortar location after appearing at pop-ups and selling coffee beans wholesale.

A stretch of East L.A.’s Whitter Boulevard was recently turned into a No Parking zone, preventing the food trucks that have found a home on the boulevard from operating, reports L.A. Taco. A lack of warning has made it hard for vendors to prepare to find a new location and to let their customers know where to find them next. Supervisor Hilda Solis attributed the change to a pilot program to improve emergency response vehicle times.