Cinco de Mayo is upon us, which means we’ve officially reached the unofficial start of summer. Who cares if it’s chilly and overcast? Throw on your favorite summer threads and celebrate Cinco de Mayo at one - or both! - of the Eastside events we’ve listed below. Read on for the details.

SATURDAY, May 4

Michelada Music Festival 2019 at Plaza de la Raza: This 21+ event will be hosting some of the best local michelada makers and a red hot lineup of Latinx artists, including Colombian cumbia ensemble, La Sonora Dinamita, for a night of Cinco de Mayo festivities. $25 - $100. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Details

Fruit Salad LA’s Mama’s Day Market at Stash on York: This quarterly maker’s mart that features female, queer and minority artisans will be holding an early Mother’s Day market with kid’s crafts and a photo booth for all your gifting needs. Free entry. 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

John Luther Adams’ Ten Thousand Birds at Audubon Center at Debs Park: To celebrate Bird LA Day, the audience will be invited to follow “flocks” of musicians as they migrate throughout Deb’s Park performing pieces from John Luther Adams’ “Ten Thousand Birds” an open ended series of pieces inspired by bird songs. Free. 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Details

Daft Disko: A French House and Disco Party at the Echoplex: L'Affaire Musicale & Orlove Entertainment are bringing you a night of French house by the likes of Daft Punk, Disclosure and Cassius.$0-$10. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

Beer Brewing Masterclass at the Craft Beer Cellar: Take this 4-hour immersive homebrewing class in Eagle Rock to learn how to make beer while sampling brews along the way. Master brewers will walk you through the brewing process and you go home with a brew journal full of notes and the beer you’ve made. $69-$219. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details

Elysian Valley Community Garden Compost Workshop: Increase your efforts at minimizing waste by learning the basics of composting. Free. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Details

SUNDAY, May 5

Cinco de Mayo Taco & Beer Pairing at Craft Beer Cellar Eagle Rock: There’s only one thing Angelenos enjoy more than their tacos and that is craft beer. For Cinco de Mayo, Craft Beer Cellar will be pairing both, using local craft beers and tacos from the LA Taco Co. $15. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details

Screening of Luis Buñuel’s Film “Los Olvidados” at Zebulon Cafe: The 1952 film “Los Olvidados” explores the social ills of poverty and juvenile delinquency by following the story of a group of troubled street kids entangled in Mexico City’s criminal underbelly. “Los Olvidados” is the first screening in a month-long Luis Buñuel Film Series at Zebulon. Free. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Kiss My Ass Comedy Show at the Satellite: Hosts Dicker Troy and Josh Fadem will be bringing a handful of comedians on stage for some loud, hilariously opinionated conversation. $8. 8 p.m. Details

Us & Them & Me & You Solo Show in Eagle Rock: Writer, performer and storyteller, David Crabb, brings 12 guests into his home to meet his Aunt Patty, who is played by Crabb) who’s traveled from the deep south to understand the West Coast’s bohemian ways while trying to understand her nephew’s depression that she thinks might be affecting her too. $30. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Details