Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Cinco Celebrations
Looking to celebrate Cinco De Mayo? Here are several spots celebrating the Mexican victory over French troops at the Battle of Puebla:
Boyle Heights: House of Xelas will host a Battle of Puebla celebration with $5 margaritas, free wine tasting, and a Common Space tap takeover. If you want something sweet for the holiday, buy one scoop of ice cream and get a second for free at La Michoacana.
Echo Park: El Compadre holds a Cinco De Mayo patio festival with music and margaritas while Bar Flores teased specials and music.
Highland Park: Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher + Deli will offer a special vegan carne asada quesadilla on Friday to celebrate.
Silver Lake: De Buena Planta is reopening as a "garden club and mexcaleria" on May 5 with a new menu focused on drinks and snacks as well as a plant shop and garden. Mi Corazon hosts a happy hour on Fridays from 10 p.m. to midnight.
Pop-ups, food trucks and one-offs
Los Feliz: Tiki Ti will host a pop-up with Droogies hot dogs on May 6. Snag a hot dog from 4 p.m. until they are out.
Boyle Heights: A new taco truck has popped up for lunch on Olympic Boulevard, reports L.A. TACO. Tacos Árabes de Puebla celebrates the Lebanese roots of Puebla’s street food scene on Wednesdays through Sundays starting at 11 a.m.
Los Feliz: Messhall is hosting a one-night-only mezcal dinner on May 10. Enjoy a four-course meal featuring smoked goat, seafood cocktails and Teleas with grasshopper paired with selections of Mal Bien Mezcal. Tickets are $85 a person.
Highland Park: Charlie’s Tacos' usual spot in front of Super A has been turned into a No Stopping Anytime Zone, according to Twitter user @thenewYorkBlvd.
More palate pleasers
Highland Park: Get ready to scream for a rival to Salt & Straw ice cream at The Greyhound! Pazzo Gelato is now available for dessert at the restaurant’s two locations. Co-owner Mateo Glassman told Eater LA that he wanted to support the family-owned gelato joint and has been a regular customer for over 10 years.
Echo Park: Bacetti is starting brunch service, reports Eater LA. The Roman-inspired restaurant will offer polenta and poached eggs, maritozzi griddled brioche toast, warm farro porridge and more.
Highland Park: Eater LA reports that Bagel+Slice is under new ownership and gaining new menu items. Chef Bradford Kent sold the establishment to longtime associate Michael Robles, who is adding specials that pay homage to his Mexican heritage—from an Oaxacan mole pizza with seven-spice chicken and a jalapeño-pineapple sauce or one with al pastor sausage, avocado herb dressing and black bean sauce.
East LA & El Sereno: Teddy Vasquez of Teddy’s Red Tacos in East LA (and soon to be Echo Park) and Alex “Pobre Diablo” Garcia and Elvia “La Bruja” Huerta of Evil Cooks in El Sereno met with L.A. TACO to discuss their taco careers in anticipation of their Taco Madness live event this month.
Newcomers
Echo Park: Donna’s is opening in June the former Adame space on Sunset Boulevard, reports Eater LA. The red-sauce-forward Italian restaurant is from the team behind nearby Bar Flores.
Los Feliz: Speaking of Italian restaurants, newcomer Dal Milanese received a nod from the Los Angeles Times in their best new restaurant picks for May.
Eagle Rock: Atwater Village’s Viet Noodle Bar opened in the former Red Herring space this past month, reports Eater LA.
Closings
Silver Lake: Gluten-free bakery Breadblok announced on Instagram Tuesday that they will cease operations at all of their locations. The statement cited the impact of the pandemic and inflation as challenges to their day-to-day operations.
