Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Want to play with clay? Claytivity Pottery Studio in Silver Lake is hosting a grand opening party Sunday, Sept. 15 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There’ll be a silent auction featuring pottery created by ceramicists from the studio and pottery making demonstrations. Food from Big Boi Restaurant will be on hand as well as desserts from B-Sweet Dessert Bar. All proceeds from the silent auction and food go to Inner-City Arts, a nonprofit organization that offers educational arts instruction to students and teachers. Claytivity Pottery Studio offers monthly membership and provides classes for beginners and experienced individuals. Claytivity Pottery Studio is at 3028 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Marfa, Texas restaurant owner and entrepreneur is teaming up with an L.A. developer to open a Latin-inspired restaurant in Virgil Village, reports Eater LA. Tatanka Guerrero said the new restaurant, called Tanka, well reflect the casual vibe of the West Texas art hub with with a menu reflecting dishes and drinks from Latin America. Expect Tanka to open this fall at 611 N. Virgil Ave.

Find your inner peace at CULTIVATE Meditation + Wellness in Atwater Village. The family run, drop-in meditation studio is housed in a 1,100-square foot space with two studios – a main room and a smaller alcove for healing sessions, private meditations and trainings. Class offerings include mindfulness, sound baths and sound healings and Emotional Freedom Technique. Owner Jen Stavitsky also has some special events in store in the future, including a harp bath and mindfulness with Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR).

More carbs, please. Building permits have been issued to convert a former medical office space at 1162 Glendale Blvd. in Echo Park into a bakery. The bakery would be located in the same building as Street Level Cafe and Reservoir Tattoo.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!