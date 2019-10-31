The Eastside’s Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebrations aren’t over just yet! There’s an outdoor screening of the movie “Coco” at Evergreen cemetery and a Halloween themed screening of various comedy web series made by local filmmakers.
Read on to learn more!
FRIDAY, November 1
Portal House Music Takeover at Los Globos: OH! House Network & Newbody will be bringing you the best in house music. DJ’s V.A.N.A.T.I. and Inner/Lude will be spinning everything from deep house to acid house in this house music takeover. $0-$10. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details
Hip Hop Book Signing with Peanut Butter Wolf & Cut Chemist at Artform Studio: Book signing and discussion with Peanut Butter Wolf, Cut Chemist, legendary producer Marley Marl and Ben Merlis, author of “Goin’ Off”, a book that chronicles the rise and fall of Cold Chillin’ Records, a label at the forefront of New York City’s 80’s hip-hop scene. Free. 7:30 p.m. Details
Dia de los Muertos at Evergreen Cemetery: The Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council will be hosting a Day of the Dead celebration with a free outdoor screening of the movie “Coco” and a resource fair. Free. 6 p.m. Details
SATURDAY, November 2
Goat Yoga & Goat Disco Dancercise at Silver Lake Studio: There’s no way you’ll skip out on your workout when a group of friendly goats will be there to greet you. $20-$50 each class. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. & 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Details
Silver Lake Flea on Reservoir Street: Browse the Silverlake Flea’s copious selection of vintage goods, art and handmade gems every Saturday in the lot behind Taix. Free. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details
Evergreen Cemetery: Celebrating the Dead walking tour: Celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Boyle Heights with a walking tour of Evergreen Cemetery, the first non-segregated cemetery in Los Angeles and The Potters Field, where Los Angeles’ unclaimed are laid to rest. $25. 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details
SUNDAY, November 3
Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheesemaking Class in Silver Lake: Take step-by-step instructions from Chef Andy and learn how to finesse milk into curds that you will stretch and form into fresh balls of mozzarella cheese. The best part is you get to take home your own fresh cheese! $95. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details
Untold Stories at Women’s Center for Creative Work: Untold’s storytelling theme this week is on regeneration, renewal, regrowth and rebirth, so bring your own story to share or just kick back, listen and enjoy. 7 p.m. Details
Sunset Comedy Series, Halloween Special at El Cid: Stay in the Halloween spirit with this screening of short format comedy web series made by local filmmakers. Expect to see the spookiest, campiest and creepiest comedy horror series coming out of L.A. Free. 7 p.m. Details
“Charlie! The Death of Nancy FullForce” at Cavern Club Celebrity Theater: This rock ’n’ roll musical tells the comical tale of “pill-popping, flask-swigging” television reporter, Charlie Max’s, efforts to salvage his career by unraveling the mystery of a rockstar’s possibly staged death in time for his deadline. $20. 7 p.m. Details
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.