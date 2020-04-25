Coronavirus doesn't stop the music at this school

  • By Jesus Sanchez
Los Feliz -- The Silverlake Conservatory of Music is shutdown like all other schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

But more than 50 conservatory students came together to form a virtual choir that performed a moving rendition of David Bowie's a "Space Oddity."  

How did this all come about?

The school explains in a post on its YouTube channel:

