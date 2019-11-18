A look at what's going this week and your Eastside weather forecast.
Eastside Agenda
Creation Dream Machine; Homo Happy Hour; Filipinx-American art show and more to do this week
- By The Eastsider
- Carving up El Cañonazo; Los Feliz car wash could be replaced by 139 residences; Cha Cha Cha condos
- Creation Dream Machine; Homo Happy Hour; Filipinx-American art show and more to do this week
- Driver arrested in fatal Figueroa crash | Silver Lake ribbon cuttings, now & then | Saturday in the park
- Garden Party Fundraiser, stand up comedy and more to do today
- Wrongly convicted Boyle Heights suspect freed | Man with sword shot on East LA campus | Did burglaries go up or down in your neighborhood?
- Highland Park police chase | Silver Lake Library turns 10 | Bernie Sanders in El Sereno | bus line & bike path meetings
- Elysian Park Weeding party; Silver Lake Library celebration; affordable art show and more to do
Nov 19
Nov 19
Nov 20
Nov 20
Nov 20
- New brewery and cider house planned for Lincoln Heights
- Deputy-involved shooting leaves sword-wielding suspect dead at East L.A. high school
- Man shot multiple times in El Sereno
- Up in Echo Park, Down in Eagle Rock: A look at neighborhood burglaries
- Boyle Heights shooting leaves 17-year-old dead
- El Sereno shooting | New Echo Park bar opens | Suspect in East L.A. school shooting identified
- Eagle Rock volleyball's first upper division win; Silver Lake preschool charges 'unsubstantiated'; Eastsiders' art for new Metro line
- $550k Frogtown 2-on-a-lot; $542k East L.A. 3-bedroom on large lot; $860k Glassell Park Mid-Century
- The suite life arrives in Silver Lake with a new boutique hotel
- Councilman Ryu proposes second Los Feliz homeless housing facility on Riverside Drive
- Eagle Rock's other boulevard to get $16.2 million in TLC (6)
- Pigeons a problem at Silver Lake's Sunset Triangle (3)
- The suite life arrives in Silver Lake with a new boutique hotel (2)
- County to pay $2.125 million over drowning of autistic boy in East L.A. pool (2)
- Eagle Rock parking lot eyed for homeless services and housing (1)
- Get Those Costumes & Altars Ready: Your Eastside guide to Halloween & Dia de los Muertos happenings (1)
- Councilman Cedillo clarifies position on L.A. River Development (1)
- 'Smoke but no fire' in last year's raid on Huizar; Deadly East L.A. crash | Temporary homeless housing proposed (1)
- Film shoot turns back the clock in Atwater Village (1)
- Metro adjusts bus line study following Eagle Rock resistance (1)
