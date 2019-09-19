Autumn is around the corner, but the weather is not cooling down anytime soon. So celebrate the end of summer with Quince Night in Highland Park andflea market shopping. Read on to learn more!

FRIDAY, September 20

BlakTinx Dance Festival at Bootleg Theater: This festival celebrates Black and Latinx choreographers with three performances by more than 10 choreographers from Los Angeles and Phoenix, including Alex “Swift” Almaraz and Jade Charon. $25. 7 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, September 21

Quince Night at Lodge Room Highland Park: Latin contemporary artists like, E. Arenas of Chicano Batman, electro Latino artists, Jarina De Marco, and local soul rock group, The Altons, come together for a concert that will benefit the local non-profit, Let's Give. $16-$20. 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Details

Moderate Hike to the Lake at Debs Park: This 3 mile hike will take you up the park’s trails with a refreshing break at a lake when you reach the halfway point. If you enjoy the heat and the idea of working on your tan while breaking a sweat, get these last hot hikes in before the weather cools down. This hike is family and dog friendly! Free. 9:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Details

Drypoint Basics for Printmaking at Avenue 50 Studio: Create your own home decor or unique gifts for friends by using scribing tools to carve your own drawing onto a printmaking plate and print the images on to paper. $30. 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Details

Abuelita’s Remedios, La Cultura Cura Health Fair at Belvedere Park: There’s something special about drinking your grandma’s herbal remedies and you now have the chance to learn similar ancestral knowledge and healing practices in this culturally-based health fair. Workshops, activities, mental health resources and more will be held throughout the day. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details

Ceramics & Amigas Pottery Night at POT LA: Latinas Poderosas will be hosting a pottery night with ceramicist, Isabela Munoz, as the instructor who will guide participants through the process of making and decorating a small bowl. $65. 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Details

Synchronizing with the Seasons, Autumn Equinox at Wild Terra: Equip yourself for a smooth transition into the new fall season by exploring the herbs, meridians and potential imbalances of Autumn. During the workshop, you will also learn Qigong forms and make travel altar kits that will help you get in tune with the rhythms of Autumn. $30 1p.m. to 3 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, September 22

Kickback Brunch, Cumbiaton Takeover at XELAS: This boozy brunch is sure to turn into one of the Eastside’s most bumping day parties with the Cumbiaton crew taking over the decks to play the best in cumbias, new and old. Free entry. 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Essential Perennial Vegetables Workshop at Artemisia Nursery: Learn about the different types of perennial greens and herbs then plant yourself an edible garden that’ll thrive year-round. Donation-based. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details

The Odd Market’s Food Truckin’ Flea Market in Los Feliz: Check out the Odd Market’s weekly flea market that hosts an eclectic lineup of vintage, art and fashion pop-ups and food trucks. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details