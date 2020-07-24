Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Sichuan hot chicken is coming to Silver Lake, the Los Angeles Times reports. Named Daybird, the fast-casual spot comes by way of chef Mei Lin, owner of Nightshade in Downtown Los Angeles. Expect both the hot chicken and the cauliflower veggie options to come in three heat levels - mild, medium and hot. Delivery and takeout available. Daybird is at 240 N. Virgil Ave.

Gelatin is having a moment. Self-made chef Myra Vasquez is revolutionizing gelatina, or gelatin dessert, from the comfort of her 113-year-old Craftsman home in Boyle Heights, LAist reports. Sold under her GeLATINX brand, Vasquez’s gelatina is a fusion of traditional Mexican ingredients, creativity and “gelinarte,” a process coined by Vazquez that requires patience, practice, precision and a tolerance for failure. Flavors include café de olla, Gansito (the Mexican version of chocolate Twinkies), guayaba with cheesecake, mosaico de tres leches and classic fresa (strawberry), with the latter two being her most popular. Vasquez creates theme-based gelatinas in celebration of holidays and celebrities, such as Valentine’s Day and Tejano music icon Selena. Vasquez also co-owns Espacio 1839, a retail store and creative community space in Boyle Heights. Visit GeLATINX on Instagram for more information.

Tables and umbrellas are sprouting up on parking spaces across Echo Park as restaurant and bar owners turn to al fresco drinking and dining to get through the pandemic. Ladybird on Echo Park Avenue got a lot of publicity for setting up tables and tiny greenhouses on its parking lot. Now Señor Fish, Semitropic, Taix and The Holloway have jumped on the outdoor bandwagon. Many business owners are taking advantage of the city's L.A. Al Fresco program, which makes it easier to establish outdoor operations. "We’re so happy to welcome y’all back to our 'Little French Patio,'" said Taix on their Instagram. "Reservations and masks required."

