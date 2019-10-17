Halloween may be nearly two weeks away, but spooky events and pet costume parties will be going off across the Eastside all weekend long.

Read on to learn more!

SATURDAY, October 19

The Word Daytime Poetry at Club Bahia: There is something romantic about seeing spoken word artists perform in a dark cafe in some obscure moonlit corner of the city, but let’s be real, spoken word is good anywhere anytime. So check out slam artists or perform something of your own at The Word’s daytime poetry event. $10. 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Details

2nd Annual Cerveceros y Cocineros Beerfest at Plaza de La Raza: The nation’s largest group of Latinx homebrewers are coming together again to bring you the best in locally made homebrews, commercial craft beer, and food. Sample homebrews by Bookwyrm Brewing and Big Boys Brewing and food by the Goat Mafia and In the Cut Kitchen. $25-$100. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Details

10th Annual El Sereno Dia de Los Muertos Festival: Bring the crew along for a family-friendly Dia de Los Muertos celebration full of colorful artwork and featuring dance performances by Ballet Coco and Ballet Bravo and live music by Spaghetti Cumbia and Mariachi Divas. Free. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Star Paws the Paws Strike Back at Indie Brewing Company: Bring your pooch out for an evening of food, photos, a pet costume contest and, of course, beer. Proceeds will benefit the Friends for Life Rescue Network and The REAL Bark. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details

Echo Park Film Series, “To Sir, With Love” at Echo Park Lake: Lay out a picnic blanket and pack your favorite snacks to watch the 1967 British drama starring Sidney Poitier under the stars. Free. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, October 20

Love Activation Breathwork and Sound Bath at Studio A Dance: Activate love in your life, whether it’s self love or love for and from others with breathwork and meditation that will open you up to new opportunities. $30. 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Details

Molcajete Dominguero at Plaza de la Raza: The nation’s biggest Latinx popup will be taking over Plaza de la Raza for an outdoor event featuring a variety of vendors, a set by comedian Momo Rodriguez, a tamborazo vs. mariachi battle and a Dia de Los Muertos-inspired Catrina Fashion Show. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Latin Jazz and Burlesque at El Cid: Burlesque dancers will shake and shimmy to latin jazz hits by Holguitano and The Flamenco Souls all night long. El Cid will be celebrating Dia de Los Muertos throughout the month of October, so don’t shy away from the face paint. $15-$20. 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Details

Maeday Rescue Halloween Adoption Party at Maeday Outpost: Bring you pup out for a fun pet-friendly Halloween event where there will be cocktail and beer tastings for you and goat milk tasting for your pooch. Get a live sketch of your pet, browse some jewelry by Valley of the Dawn and maybe, just maybe, take a new pup home. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Halloweenies Fundraiser at Muddy Paw Coffee: Calling the hottest of dogs for this Halloween dachshund costume competition. Proceeds will benefit Dachshund Rescue LA. $15. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details