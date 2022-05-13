A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
Friday, May 13
Los Feliz: Join reiki master and spiritual coach James Bene for a Psychic Messages Circle at Liberate Emporium.
Saturday, May 14
El Sereno: Head over to the El Sereno Community Garden to learn how First Nations used California herbs for health and healing from a herbalist and licensed physician.
Lincoln Heights: Take your dog or cat or both for a free check-up at Pet Wellness Day at Plaza de La Raza.
Montecito Heights: In the mood for some exercise? Want to keep the kids entertained? Bring some water, sunscreen, and walking shoes for a family-friendly hike with Sunbeam LA at the Audubon Center.
Silver Lake: Have a fun night out at a tongue-in-cheek homage to lounge singers in "Betti & Bruce! Trapped in Los Angeles."
Sunday, May 15
Echo Park: Hear author Natalia Molina discuss "A Place at the Nayarit," a book about a Mexican restaurant in Echo Park that became a vital institution for immigrant workers and customers alike.
Glassell Park: Laugh and drink it up at Friendship Buddies at the Verdugo Bar.
