If you’re still looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, the Eastside will be playing host to a few events this weekend offering unique gifting options whether you’re looking to purchase something or DIY. Read on to learn more!

FRIDAY, May 10

NSYNC vs. Backstreet Boys Night at Los Globos: Get ready to rock your body to the throwback hits of your favorite ‘90s boy bands at this Club 90s party. DJs will be playing all the NSYNC and Backstreet Boys songs you forgot you knew all the words to while throwback hip hop jams will keep the party moving upstairs. $10. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

The Hollywood Vampires at the Greek Theatre: Founded in 2015 in the spirit of the Sunset Strip’s ‘70s rock & roll heyday, the rock band Hollywood Vampires is led by Hollywood and rock & roll heavyweights, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp. Watch them perform live as they kick off their U.S. Tour. $29.50-$150. 8 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, May 11

Eagle Rock Dog Park Grand Opening: An off-leash dog park that was 8 years in the making is finally opening in Eagle Rock, so bring your pups and join in on the celebration! Free. 10 a.m. Details

3 Day Echo Park Craft Fair in Silver Lake: The pioneering maker’s market celebrates 10 years with a 3-day event that will feature work by more than 150 makers and artists and will draw thousands of guests looking for high-quality hand-crafted goods. $15-$35 Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Details

Be Well Boyle Heights: A Youth Digital Advocacy Presentation at Beneficial State Bank: See a collection of photo narratives created by Las Fotos Project’s teenage photographers and activists that illustrate how diabetes and obesity disproportionately affect communities of color. 1 p.m. Details

Mother’s Day Portrait Pop-Up in Atwater Village: Get the mother or mothers in your life out from behind the camera and into the studio for a 15-minute portrait session with photographer Ilene Squires. A floral installation and flower crowns will be available for use. $140. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details

Dumpling and Bespoke Cocktail Workshop in Silver Lake: Learn to make the perfect finger foods and libations for your next movie night in with cocktail and events company, Sunset Boulevardier and Emily Lippe, of Miss Lippe’s dumpling tutorials, as they take workshop attendees through step-by-step instructions on how to create tasty cocktails and wontons. $75-$120. 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Details

Mother’s Day Open Studio: Craft your own unique gift for Mother’s Day at one or all 4 craft workshops during the open studio. There’s a flower bar to make mini-bouquets and wall hangings, a wellness table to create tea blends and scrubs, a jewelry station and a block printing set-up to stamp cards and notes. $50 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Sunday, May 12

Mother’s Day Candle-making Workshop in Echo Park.: Perfect for a pre or post-brunch activity -- you and your mom can make your own earthy-smelling, slow burning candles in P.F. Candle Co.’s signature amber jar during this workshop. $50. 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Details

Foodies and Boobies Burlesque Mother’s Day Brunch in Silver Lake: Bring your mom for a fun champagne brunch with “Foodies and Boobies”, a food-themed burlesque show known to be messy and delicious! $20-$200. 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details