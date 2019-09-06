Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Deep dish pizza fave Dough Box is shuttering at the end of the year, Eater LA reports. Twenty-seven year old owner Alexandra Gonzalez is apparently moving on. In an email sent to Eater LA, Gonzalez announced that she does not see herself working in restaurant business any longer but hopes for “someone to continue the Dough Box legacy, someone who has more passion and time for the restaurant business.” Dough Box is at 2734 Eastern Ave. in El Sereno.

Silver Lake restaurateur Gareth Kantner is in the news, and not in a good way. LAist reports that several former employees who worked at Kantner's Cafe Stella in Silver Lake have accused him of inappropriate touching and alleged sexual harassment over the years. His behavior, said one woman, was "wildly sexually inappropriate." Kantner's attorneys have denied the allegations, and the restaurant owner has not been charged with any crimes. The story does not say whether any of the half dozen former employees interviewed ever took legal action against Kantner. In Echo Park, Kantner also owns Dinette and has been working on opening a new store and restaurant next door. Café Stella is at 3932 W. Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

What's going on at El Prado? Los Angeleno interviewed new owner Nick Fisher, a 31-year-old artist who was the Echo Park bar's doorman three years ago. One of his first changes as owner was to remove the El Prado sign and create a mosaic around the doorway. “My intentions weren’t to be a pretentious bar with no sign,” Fisher told Los Angeleno. “It’s more about a de-branding, a de-naming than it is any sort of renaming. It can still be El Prado, but it can also be ‘Nicky’s.’ It can also be ‘The Mosaic Lounge.’ It can also be ‘2805 West Sunset.’ It doesn’t matter, it’s not about a name.” El Prado is at 1805 W. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

More coffee shops are opening across Echo Park. On the south and relatively decaffeinated end of the neighborhood, Laveta, a "minimalist" coffee shop, has opened in the former Bernie's Teriyaki on Glendale Boulevard south of Temple, reports Eater LA. If you don't like clutter (or chairs), Laveta is for you. Seating consists primarily of a concrete bench -- which matches the concrete floor and concrete-like walls -- and wooden cubes. Meanwhile on Sunset, Cosmic Vinyl plans to carve out a space for a "vegan coffee shop," according to post on its Facebook page. Expect coffee to start pouring sometime next year. Laveta is at 311 Glendale Blvd. and Cosmic Vinyl is at 2149 Sunset Blvd. Both are in Echo Park.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!