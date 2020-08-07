Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Searching for an alternative to traditional Mexican rice? Chef Christy Lujan of Cacao Mexicatessen in Eagle Rock shares her famed Cilantro Lime recipe, the LA Times reports. Give it a try - just make sure to use the proper proportions of solids to liquids, don’t skimp on the oil, check the acidity of the lime before adding it to liquid and read the additional tips on how to customize the recipe.

A Mexican-Japanese mash-up of sorts is happening at a food stand on Olympic Boulevard near Gage Avenue, KABC-7 reports. Cocina Los V is serving a fusion of traditional birria de res with ramen noodles. The concept derives from an experiment last year, when the noodles were soaked in the birria’s thick broth. Adding to the dish’s distinct flavor is owner Miguel Velasquez’s use of a beloved birria recipe that was handed down from his late mother. Expect long lines at Cocina Los V, which operates on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in East Los Angeles.

Fans of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express now have the best of both worlds with the arrival of a co-branded location in Eagle Rock. The Fatburger menu mirrors what is offered at its solo locations, such as customizable hamburgers, chicken burgers, turkey burgers, Impossible burgers, Skinny and Fat fries, scratch-made onion rings, and shakes made from 100% real ice cream. On the Buffalo’s Express side, customers can choose from bone-in and boneless wings and a variety of sauces. Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is at 4945 Eagle Rock Blvd., Unit B, in Eagle Rock.

Hugo’s Tacos is back in business in Atwater Village. The Glendale Boulevard taco stand -- along with a sister outlet in Studio City -- was closed for a few weeks after many customers who refused to wear masks when ordering took their anger out on Hugo’s employees who refused to serve those without masks, Hugo’s Tacos has returned with an abundance of community support and a clear message to maskless customers - #NoMaskNoTaco. Customers can purchase a NoMaskNoTaco mask until supplies last. Hugo’s Tacos is at 3300 Glendale Blvd. in Atwater Village.

Eastside Guide Update: We just updated the Silver Lake Guide with new deals and discounts from neighborhood restaurants and businesses. Please support our local businesses during these difficult times!

