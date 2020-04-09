The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But many Eagle Rock businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Eagle Rock business or update your info.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.

Restaurant Takeout And Delivery

Aslan

Mediterranean

Takeout & Delivery

1st online order 20% off

(323) 256-2621

2128 Colorado Blvd

Big Mama's & Papa's Pizzeria

Pizza

Takeout & Delivery

FREE LARGE 16" 2 TOPPING PIZZA WITH EVERY 7TH ON-LINE DELIVERY ORDER

(323) 255-8500

2136 Colorado Blvd Unit B

Bok Bok Chicken

Mediterranean

Takeout & Delivery

$21 family meals

(323) 474-6779

2146 Colorado Blvd

Casa Bianca Pizza Pie

Italian

Takeout ( If using a credit card, please order online at slicelife.com)

(323) 256-9617

1650 Colorado Blvd

Cindy's

American

Takeout

(323) 257-7375

1500 Colorado Blvd

Eagle Rock Brewery Public House

American

Takeout & Delivery

Provision boxes are available @ online store

(323) 739-0081

1627 Colorado Blvd

Eagle Rock Kabob

Mediterranean

Takeout & Delivery

Rewards cards available

(323) 274-4306

4917 Eagle Rock Blvd

Eagle Rock Kitchen

Filipino

Takeout & Delivery

(323) 362-2263

2501 Colorado Blvd Unit F

Eagle Rock Poke Shack

Seafood

Takeout & Delivery

(323) 739-6321

2152 Colorado Blvd

Four Cafe

American

Takeout & Delivery (delivery for $40 purchase)

Now offering provisions and grocery items

(323) 550-1988

2122 Colorado Blvd

Malbec Market

Argentine

Takeout & Delivery

Call for various discounts

(323) 274-4504

1632 Colorado Blvd

Meea's

Hot dogs

Takeout & Delivery

Loyalty cards available

1740 Colorado Blvd

Mia Sushi

Sushi

Takeout & Delivery

10% off orders of $60 or more

(323) 256-2562

4741 Eagle Rock Blvd

My Vegan

Vegan menu

Takeout & Delivery

(323) 739-0285

1759 Colorado Blvd

Señor Fish

Mexican

Takeout & Delivery (Call in or order online for pick up and click on “Locations”)

(323) 257-7167

4803 Eagle Rock Blvd

Spitz - Eagle Rock

Mediterranean

Takeout & Delivery (only online ordering)

20% off first order

(323) 257-5600

2506 Colorado Blvd

Thai Coconut

Thai

Takeout & Delivery

(323) 344-3796

1801 Colorado Blvd

The Oinkster

American

Takeout & Delivery

(323) 255-6465

2005 Colorado Blvd

Milkfarm

Artisan cheese shop

Takeout & Delivery

(323) 892-1068

2106 Colorado Blvd

Markets

Sprouts

Delivery & Pick up thru Instacart

Open Daily 7 AM – 8 PM

323-423-1128

2245 Eagle Rock Blvd

Trader Joe's

Open Daily 9am- 7pm. Open 8am - 9am daily to customers age 60 and over and those with disabilities

323-257-6422

1566 Colorado Blvd

Vons

Grocery, pharmacy, Starbucks

Open daily 7 am - 9 pm

(323) 254-5716

7311 N Figueroa St

Not in the Eagle Rock Guide?

You can submit your business or updates here