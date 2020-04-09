Eagle Rock Boulevard Street sign
The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But many Eagle Rock businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Eagle Rock business or update your info.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. 

Restaurant Takeout And Delivery

Aslan

  • Mediterranean
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • 1st online order 20% off
  • (323) 256-2621
  • 2128 Colorado Blvd

Big Mama's & Papa's Pizzeria

  • Pizza
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • FREE LARGE 16" 2 TOPPING PIZZA WITH EVERY 7TH ON-LINE DELIVERY ORDER
  • (323) 255-8500
  • 2136 Colorado Blvd Unit B

Bok Bok Chicken

  • Mediterranean
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • $21 family meals
  • (323) 474-6779
  • 2146 Colorado Blvd

Casa Bianca Pizza Pie

  • Italian
  • Takeout ( If using a credit card, please order online at slicelife.com)
  • (323) 256-9617
  • 1650 Colorado Blvd

Cindy's

  • American
  • Takeout
  • (323) 257-7375
  • 1500 Colorado Blvd

Eagle Rock Brewery Public House

  • American
  • Takeout & Delivery 
  • Provision boxes are available @ online store
  • (323) 739-0081
  • 1627 Colorado Blvd

Eagle Rock Kabob

  • Mediterranean
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • Rewards cards available
  • (323) 274-4306
  • 4917 Eagle Rock Blvd

Eagle Rock Kitchen

  • Filipino
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 362-2263
  • 2501 Colorado Blvd Unit F

Eagle Rock Poke Shack

  • Seafood
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 739-6321
  • 2152 Colorado Blvd

Four Cafe

  • American
  • Takeout & Delivery (delivery for $40 purchase)
  • Now offering provisions and grocery items
  • (323) 550-1988
  • 2122 Colorado Blvd

Malbec Market

  • Argentine
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • Call for various discounts
  • (323) 274-4504
  • 1632 Colorado Blvd

Meea's

  • Hot dogs
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • Loyalty cards available
  • 1740 Colorado Blvd

Mia Sushi

  • Sushi
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • 10% off orders of $60 or more
  • (323) 256-2562
  • 4741 Eagle Rock Blvd

My Vegan

  • Vegan menu
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 739-0285
  • 1759 Colorado Blvd 

Señor Fish

  • Mexican
  • Takeout & Delivery (Call in or order online for pick up and click on “Locations”)
  • (323) 257-7167
  • 4803 Eagle Rock Blvd

Spitz - Eagle Rock

  • Mediterranean
  • Takeout & Delivery (only online ordering)
  • 20% off first order
  • (323) 257-5600
  • 2506 Colorado Blvd

Thai Coconut

  • Thai
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 344-3796
  • 1801 Colorado Blvd

The Oinkster

  • American
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 255-6465
  • 2005 Colorado Blvd

Milkfarm

  • Artisan cheese shop
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 892-1068
  • 2106 Colorado Blvd 

Markets

Sprouts

  • Delivery & Pick up thru Instacart
  • Open Daily 7 AM – 8 PM 
  • 323-423-1128
  • 2245 Eagle Rock Blvd

Trader Joe's

  • Open Daily 9am- 7pm. Open 8am - 9am daily to customers age 60 and over and those with disabilities
  • 323-257-6422
  • 1566 Colorado Blvd

Vons

  • Grocery, pharmacy, Starbucks
  • Open daily 7 am - 9 pm
  • (323) 254-5716
  • 7311 N Figueroa St

