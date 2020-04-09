The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.
But many Eagle Rock businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering take-out and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.
This is a work in progress. Go here to add your Eagle Rock business or update your info.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.
Restaurant Takeout And Delivery
- Mediterranean
- Takeout & Delivery
- 1st online order 20% off
- (323) 256-2621
- 2128 Colorado Blvd
- Pizza
- Takeout & Delivery
- FREE LARGE 16" 2 TOPPING PIZZA WITH EVERY 7TH ON-LINE DELIVERY ORDER
- (323) 255-8500
- 2136 Colorado Blvd Unit B
- Mediterranean
- Takeout & Delivery
- $21 family meals
- (323) 474-6779
- 2146 Colorado Blvd
- Italian
- Takeout ( If using a credit card, please order online at slicelife.com)
- (323) 256-9617
- 1650 Colorado Blvd
- American
- Takeout
- (323) 257-7375
- 1500 Colorado Blvd
Eagle Rock Brewery Public House
- American
- Takeout & Delivery
- Provision boxes are available @ online store
- (323) 739-0081
- 1627 Colorado Blvd
- Mediterranean
- Takeout & Delivery
- Rewards cards available
- (323) 274-4306
- 4917 Eagle Rock Blvd
- Filipino
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 362-2263
- 2501 Colorado Blvd Unit F
- Seafood
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 739-6321
- 2152 Colorado Blvd
- American
- Takeout & Delivery (delivery for $40 purchase)
- Now offering provisions and grocery items
- (323) 550-1988
- 2122 Colorado Blvd
- Argentine
- Takeout & Delivery
- Call for various discounts
- (323) 274-4504
- 1632 Colorado Blvd
- Hot dogs
- Takeout & Delivery
- Loyalty cards available
- 1740 Colorado Blvd
- Sushi
- Takeout & Delivery
- 10% off orders of $60 or more
- (323) 256-2562
- 4741 Eagle Rock Blvd
- Vegan menu
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 739-0285
- 1759 Colorado Blvd
- Mexican
- Takeout & Delivery (Call in or order online for pick up and click on “Locations”)
- (323) 257-7167
- 4803 Eagle Rock Blvd
- Mediterranean
- Takeout & Delivery (only online ordering)
- 20% off first order
- (323) 257-5600
- 2506 Colorado Blvd
- Thai
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 344-3796
- 1801 Colorado Blvd
- American
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 255-6465
- 2005 Colorado Blvd
- Artisan cheese shop
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 892-1068
- 2106 Colorado Blvd
Markets
- Delivery & Pick up thru Instacart
- Open Daily 7 AM – 8 PM
- 323-423-1128
- 2245 Eagle Rock Blvd
- Open Daily 9am- 7pm. Open 8am - 9am daily to customers age 60 and over and those with disabilities
- 323-257-6422
- 1566 Colorado Blvd
- Grocery, pharmacy, Starbucks
- Open daily 7 am - 9 pm
- (323) 254-5716
- 7311 N Figueroa St
