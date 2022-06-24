Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 24, 2022 @ 9:34 am
A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
By Jennifer Rodriguez & Jaymin De la Cruz
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Bring a blanket and snuggle up with family at Debs Park for a Family Movie Night. Watch a screening of Netflix's Our Great Parks: A World of Wonder.
Silver Lake: Dress in upscale attire and head to Los Globos for a Bollywood Summer Bash. Dance to music from one of the best Bollywood DJs in LA.
El Sereno: Join the 4th-of-July early birds during a day-long celebration that includes a parade, concert and El Sereno Fireworks Show.
Boyle Heights: There's more fireworks and fun to be had at the Boyle Heights Fireworks Show.
Eagle Rock: Get a jump start on the 4th of July at the Northeast L.A. Fireworks Show & Concert at the Eagle Rock Recreation Center.
Glassell Park: Take a break from all those fireworks at the Friendship Buddies Comedy show.
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A weekly roundup of news about Eastside restaurants, bars and markets.
Eastside Weekend will help you find the most interesting and fun things to do over the weekend. Delivered on Thursdays.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
A Saturday morning roundup of the latest Eastside real estate news, open houses and more.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.