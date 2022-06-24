Eastside Events Cover

A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.

By Jennifer Rodriguez & Jaymin De la Cruz

Friday, June 24

Audubon Center at Debs Park: Bring a blanket and snuggle up with family at Debs Park for a Family Movie Night. Watch a screening of Netflix's Our Great Parks: A World of Wonder.

Saturday, June 25

Silver Lake: Dress in upscale attire and head to Los Globos for a Bollywood Summer Bash. Dance to music from one of the best Bollywood DJs in LA.

El Sereno: Join the 4th-of-July early birds during a day-long celebration that includes a parade, concert and El Sereno Fireworks Show.

Boyle Heights: There's more fireworks and fun to be had at the Boyle Heights Fireworks Show.

Sunday, June 26

Eagle Rock: Get a jump start on the 4th of July at the Northeast L.A. Fireworks Show & Concert at the Eagle Rock Recreation Center.

Glassell Park: Take a break from all those fireworks at the Friendship Buddies Comedy show.

Go here for details and more events

