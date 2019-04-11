Music lovers and vinyl junkies, rejoice - Highland Park’s low-key hip-hop record store, Rappcats, will host a pop-up record shop with a large collection of rare and obscure world music 45’s for sale.

If you’d rather spend your time outdoors than inside crate digging, there are a few outdoor fitness activities to keep you moving. Read on for the details.

FRIDAY, April 12

Zinebound Zine and Meet at Book Show: Come hang with other zine makers and bring your fanzines along because Book Show is looking to buy them up. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

SATURDAY, April 13

30th Great LA River Cleanup at Glendale Narrows Riverwalk: Do your part to beautify the 51-mile long Los Angeles River by joining the Great LA River Cleanup at the Glendale Narrows Riverwalk, an 11-mile portion of the river from Griffith Park to Elysian Valley. Work hard then play harder with live musical performances, gift giveaways and family-friendly activities. Fundraising optional. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details

Tropicalia in Furs Pop-Up Record Shop at Rappcats: The now-defunct NYC record store, Tropicalia in Furs, is bringing thousands of jazz, funk, prog and psych 45’s from far-flung locales like Brazil, Africa and France to sell during their 2-day pop-up. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details

Cualli Tonalli Indigenous Culture Pop-Up Event at Echo Park Lake: Celebrate the indigenous language of central Mexico with Nahuatl circles and oral teachings, vegan food, yoga and crafts. Free. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Painting and Sip (Tea) Hey Hey Tea House: Paint while sippin’ on one of Hey Hey’s artisanal tea and boba drinks. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details

Jazz is Dead with Makaya McCraven at the Lodge Room: See the drummer, producer, and all around beat scientist, Makaya McCraven, perform tracks that blur the lines between jazz and electronic music during the Jazz is Dead concert series. Its organized by A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad and producer and composer Adrian Younge. $20. 8 p.m. Details

SUNDAY, April 14

Yoga Workshop and Fundraiser at People’s Yoga: Take a yoga class and support the People’s Yoga scholarship program that offers reduced cost and free yoga classes based on financial need. The instructor will take you through poses that can be used to calm the mind, prevent injury and improve everyday alignment. $20-$100 suggested donation. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details

East LA Artwalk on 1st Street Corridor: Browse the wares of local artists, makers and brands from East LA and surrounding neighborhoods. There will be vegan treats, live screen printing with Cultivarte Studios and live music. Free entry. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details

Organic Edible Gardening Workshop at Artemisia Nursery: Learn the basics of edible drought resistant gardening and useful garden practices. $5 suggested donation. 1 p.m. Details

Hike & Body Positive Yoga with Fat Girls Hiking at Elysian Park: Join the L.A. chapter of Fat Girls Hiking for a hike and yoga class open to all sizes, genders and skill levels. This event is kid and dog friendly. $0-$15. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details