Music lovers and vinyl junkies, rejoice - Highland Park’s low-key hip-hop record store, Rappcats, will host a pop-up record shop with a large collection of rare and obscure world music 45’s for sale.
If you’d rather spend your time outdoors than inside crate digging, there are a few outdoor fitness activities to keep you moving. Read on for the details.
FRIDAY, April 12
Zinebound Zine and Meet at Book Show: Come hang with other zine makers and bring your fanzines along because Book Show is looking to buy them up. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details
SATURDAY, April 13
30th Great LA River Cleanup at Glendale Narrows Riverwalk: Do your part to beautify the 51-mile long Los Angeles River by joining the Great LA River Cleanup at the Glendale Narrows Riverwalk, an 11-mile portion of the river from Griffith Park to Elysian Valley. Work hard then play harder with live musical performances, gift giveaways and family-friendly activities. Fundraising optional. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details
Tropicalia in Furs Pop-Up Record Shop at Rappcats: The now-defunct NYC record store, Tropicalia in Furs, is bringing thousands of jazz, funk, prog and psych 45’s from far-flung locales like Brazil, Africa and France to sell during their 2-day pop-up. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details
Cualli Tonalli Indigenous Culture Pop-Up Event at Echo Park Lake: Celebrate the indigenous language of central Mexico with Nahuatl circles and oral teachings, vegan food, yoga and crafts. Free. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details
Painting and Sip (Tea) Hey Hey Tea House: Paint while sippin’ on one of Hey Hey’s artisanal tea and boba drinks. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details
Jazz is Dead with Makaya McCraven at the Lodge Room: See the drummer, producer, and all around beat scientist, Makaya McCraven, perform tracks that blur the lines between jazz and electronic music during the Jazz is Dead concert series. Its organized by A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad and producer and composer Adrian Younge. $20. 8 p.m. Details
SUNDAY, April 14
Yoga Workshop and Fundraiser at People’s Yoga: Take a yoga class and support the People’s Yoga scholarship program that offers reduced cost and free yoga classes based on financial need. The instructor will take you through poses that can be used to calm the mind, prevent injury and improve everyday alignment. $20-$100 suggested donation. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details
East LA Artwalk on 1st Street Corridor: Browse the wares of local artists, makers and brands from East LA and surrounding neighborhoods. There will be vegan treats, live screen printing with Cultivarte Studios and live music. Free entry. 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details
Organic Edible Gardening Workshop at Artemisia Nursery: Learn the basics of edible drought resistant gardening and useful garden practices. $5 suggested donation. 1 p.m. Details
Hike & Body Positive Yoga with Fat Girls Hiking at Elysian Park: Join the L.A. chapter of Fat Girls Hiking for a hike and yoga class open to all sizes, genders and skill levels. This event is kid and dog friendly. $0-$15. 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.