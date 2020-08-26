Whittier Boulevard arch photo illustration

The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But the East Los Angeles businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your East Los Angeles business or update your info Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. 

Updated August 26, 2020

Food & Drink

Calimex Restaurant

  • Mexican
  • Outdoor seating & Takeout
  • Monday-Friday 8AM-8PM | Saturday 6:30AM-8PM | Sunday 6:30AM-5PM
  • (323) 261-7271
  • 711 S Kern Ave

Chili and Lemon Thai Cuisine

  • Thai
  • 10% off with promo code LEMON on their website
  • Grab & Go, Delivery ($15 min)
  • Tuesday-Friday 10AM-10PM | Saturday & Sunday 10AM-9PM| Closed Mondays
  • (323) 685-2102
  • 701 S Atlantic Blvd

Chinatown Express

  • Chinese
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • Monday-Friday 11AM-7PM | Saturday & Sunday 11AM-6PM
  • (323) 268-1510
  • 313 S McDonnell Ave

El Gallo Bakery

  • Mexican bakery, prepared Mexican food, grocery staples
  • Takeout & Postmates Delivery
  • Open 7 days 6AM-9PM
  • (323) 263-5528
  • 4546 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

El Paraiso

  • Mexican frozen fruit bars, ice cream, deserts
  • Takeout & Ubereats
  • Open 7 days 11AM-8PM
  • (323) 263-0748
  • 515 N Mednik Ave

La Carreta

  • Mexican
  • Takeout
  • Open 7 days 9AM-3PM
  • (323) 261-1365
  • 4538 1/2 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

*La Farfala Cafe

  • Mexican, smoothies seafood
  • Takeout
  • Free Smoothie On Any Order $40+
  • Monday-Friday 8AM-7PM | Saturday 10AM-7PM | Sunday 10AM-4PM
  • (323) 526-4999
  • 346 N Ford Blvd

La Terraza Cafe

  • Coffee house, bagels, sandwiches, salads
  • Outdoor seating & Takeout
  • TEMPORARY HOURS: Wednesday-Sunday 8AM-2PM 
  • (323) 685-8033
  • 4017 1/2 City Terrace Drive

Los Lagos Mariscos

  • Mexican, seafood
  • Takeout
  • Daily specials
  • Open 7 days 10AM- 8PM
  • (323) 263-6146
  • 4310 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

*Que Delicious

  • Juice Bars & Smoothies, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
  • Takeout
  • Monday-Friday 7:30AM-8PM | Saturday & Sunday 9AM-8PM
  • (323) 980-9904
  • 287 Atlantic Blvd Ste A

So-Cal Burgers Chill & Grill

  • Burgers, Fast Food
  • Takeout and delivery (delivery for free with a $20 purchase up to 5 miles, Postmates)
  • Weenie Wednesdays hot dogs for $1.69; Buy any burger with fries, you get a free soft drink at the end of the month
  • Open 7 days 11:30AM-7PM
  • (323) 263-3188
  • 203 S Mednik Ave

Sofreh

  • Mediterranean, Persian/Iranian
  • Outdoor seating, Takeout and Delivery
  • Chicken Shawarma lunch deal $5.99
  • Wednesday-Monday 11AM-9PM | Closed Tuesdays
  • (323) 526-8256
  • 4701 E 3rd St

Street Kabbob East L.A.

  • Mediterranean, Persian/Iranian
  • Takeout and Delivery (if under 15 minutes away)
  • Buy 3 plate meals get one free
  • Sunday-Thursday 11AM-8PM | Friday & Saturday 9PM
  • (323) 604-9942
  • 4729 E Olympic Blvd

*Tacos Ensenada

  • Mexican
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • Thursday Special, $1.99 cents tacos (carnitas, pastor, chicken)
  • Tues, $1.00 fish tacos
  • Monday-Saturday 9AM-10PM | Sunday 10AM-10PM
  • (323) 980-9737
  • 5161 E Pomona Blvd

Thai Daily BBQ

  • Thai
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • Tuesday-Sunday 10:30AM-8:30PM | Closed Mondays
  • (323) 980-9335
  • 3552 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

Tierra Mia Coffee

  • Coffee, pastries
  • Takeout 
  • 15% discount to all front line healthcare workers and first responders
  • Open 7 days 6AM-10PM
  • (323) 352-3656
  • 1704 N Eastern Ave

Troys #1 Burgers

  • Fast food
  • Outdoor seating, Takeout & delivery
  • Open 7 days 7AM-9PM
  • (323) 269-9950
  • 4260 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

Markets

El Super

  • Daily 8AM-10PM; Special Senior 65+ Hour: 7AM-8AM
  • (323) 526-0120
  • 3405 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave.

Maravilla Meat Market

  • Delivery for seniors and disabled customers
  • Monday-Sunday 7:30am-8:00pm
  • (323) 261-2142
  • 4732 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

Superior Grocers

  • Instacart Delivery
  • Daily 7:00am - 10:00pm
  • (323) 269-1790
  • 3600 East Cesar E Chavez Ave

Pet Supplies

Bob’s Tropical Fish

  • Fish store
  • (323) 261-6675
  • 234 S Atlantic Blvd

E & M Pet Shop

  • (323) 728-8390
  • 5900 Whittier Blvd

Hardware Stores

Beverly Pipe And Supply

  • Hardware store
  • (323) 267-0015
  • 5150 E Beverly Blvd

Brooklyn Hardware

  • Hardware store
  • 3734 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
  • (323) 264-6260

Marce’s No 2

  • Hardware Store
  • (323) 269-8375
  • 1012 S Atlantic Blvd

Auto Repair

Diego’s Auto Repair 2

  • Loyalty program, financing available
  • (323) 720-4135
  • 5937 E Olympic Blvd

Joe’s Auto Service

  • 5460 Pomona Blvd
  • (323) 722-8042

Neshek’s Auto Repair

  • (323) 263-5543
  • 5034 E 3rd St

Not in the East L.A. Guide?

You can submit your business or updates here

Tags

Load comments