The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.
But the East Los Angeles businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.
This is a work in progress. Go here to add your East Los Angeles business or update your info. Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.
Updated August 26, 2020
Food & Drink
- Mexican
- Outdoor seating & Takeout
- Monday-Friday 8AM-8PM | Saturday 6:30AM-8PM | Sunday 6:30AM-5PM
- (323) 261-7271
- 711 S Kern Ave
- Thai
- 10% off with promo code LEMON on their website
- Grab & Go, Delivery ($15 min)
- Tuesday-Friday 10AM-10PM | Saturday & Sunday 10AM-9PM| Closed Mondays
- (323) 685-2102
- 701 S Atlantic Blvd
Chinatown Express
- Chinese
- Takeout & Delivery
- Monday-Friday 11AM-7PM | Saturday & Sunday 11AM-6PM
- (323) 268-1510
- 313 S McDonnell Ave
- Mexican bakery, prepared Mexican food, grocery staples
- Takeout & Postmates Delivery
- Open 7 days 6AM-9PM
- (323) 263-5528
- 4546 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
- Mexican frozen fruit bars, ice cream, deserts
- Takeout & Ubereats
- Open 7 days 11AM-8PM
- (323) 263-0748
- 515 N Mednik Ave
- Mexican
- Takeout
- Open 7 days 9AM-3PM
- (323) 261-1365
- 4538 1/2 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
- Mexican, smoothies seafood
- Takeout
- Free Smoothie On Any Order $40+
- Monday-Friday 8AM-7PM | Saturday 10AM-7PM | Sunday 10AM-4PM
- (323) 526-4999
- 346 N Ford Blvd
- Coffee house, bagels, sandwiches, salads
- Outdoor seating & Takeout
- TEMPORARY HOURS: Wednesday-Sunday 8AM-2PM
- (323) 685-8033
- 4017 1/2 City Terrace Drive
- Mexican, seafood
- Takeout
- Daily specials
- Open 7 days 10AM- 8PM
- (323) 263-6146
- 4310 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
- Juice Bars & Smoothies, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
- Takeout
- Monday-Friday 7:30AM-8PM | Saturday & Sunday 9AM-8PM
- (323) 980-9904
- 287 Atlantic Blvd Ste A
- Burgers, Fast Food
- Takeout and delivery (delivery for free with a $20 purchase up to 5 miles, Postmates)
- Weenie Wednesdays hot dogs for $1.69; Buy any burger with fries, you get a free soft drink at the end of the month
- Open 7 days 11:30AM-7PM
- (323) 263-3188
- 203 S Mednik Ave
- Mediterranean, Persian/Iranian
- Outdoor seating, Takeout and Delivery
- Chicken Shawarma lunch deal $5.99
- Wednesday-Monday 11AM-9PM | Closed Tuesdays
- (323) 526-8256
- 4701 E 3rd St
- Mediterranean, Persian/Iranian
- Takeout and Delivery (if under 15 minutes away)
- Buy 3 plate meals get one free
- Sunday-Thursday 11AM-8PM | Friday & Saturday 9PM
- (323) 604-9942
- 4729 E Olympic Blvd
- Mexican
- Takeout & Delivery
- Thursday Special, $1.99 cents tacos (carnitas, pastor, chicken)
- Tues, $1.00 fish tacos
- Monday-Saturday 9AM-10PM | Sunday 10AM-10PM
- (323) 980-9737
- 5161 E Pomona Blvd
- Thai
- Takeout & Delivery
- Tuesday-Sunday 10:30AM-8:30PM | Closed Mondays
- (323) 980-9335
- 3552 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
- Coffee, pastries
- Takeout
- 15% discount to all front line healthcare workers and first responders
- Open 7 days 6AM-10PM
- (323) 352-3656
- 1704 N Eastern Ave
Troys #1 Burgers
- Fast food
- Outdoor seating, Takeout & delivery
- Open 7 days 7AM-9PM
- (323) 269-9950
- 4260 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
Markets
- Daily 8AM-10PM; Special Senior 65+ Hour: 7AM-8AM
- (323) 526-0120
- 3405 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave.
Maravilla Meat Market
- Delivery for seniors and disabled customers
- Monday-Sunday 7:30am-8:00pm
- (323) 261-2142
- 4732 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
- Instacart Delivery
- Daily 7:00am - 10:00pm
- (323) 269-1790
- 3600 East Cesar E Chavez Ave
Pet Supplies
- Fish store
- (323) 261-6675
- 234 S Atlantic Blvd
- (323) 728-8390
- 5900 Whittier Blvd
Hardware Stores
Beverly Pipe And Supply
- Hardware store
- (323) 267-0015
- 5150 E Beverly Blvd
Brooklyn Hardware
- Hardware store
- 3734 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
- (323) 264-6260
Marce’s No 2
- Hardware Store
- (323) 269-8375
- 1012 S Atlantic Blvd
Auto Repair
- Loyalty program, financing available
- (323) 720-4135
- 5937 E Olympic Blvd
Joe’s Auto Service
- 5460 Pomona Blvd
- (323) 722-8042
Neshek’s Auto Repair
- (323) 263-5543
- 5034 E 3rd St
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.