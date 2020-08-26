The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But the East Los Angeles businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your East Los Angeles business or update your info. Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.

Updated August 26, 2020

Food & Drink

Calimex Restaurant

Mexican

Outdoor seating & Takeout

Monday-Friday 8AM-8PM | Saturday 6:30AM-8PM | Sunday 6:30AM-5PM

(323) 261-7271

711 S Kern Ave

Chili and Lemon Thai Cuisine

Thai

10% off with promo code LEMON on their website

Grab & Go, Delivery ($15 min)

Tuesday-Friday 10AM-10PM | Saturday & Sunday 10AM-9PM| Closed Mondays

(323) 685-2102

701 S Atlantic Blvd

Chinatown Express

Chinese

Takeout & Delivery

Monday-Friday 11AM-7PM | Saturday & Sunday 11AM-6PM

(323) 268-1510

313 S McDonnell Ave

El Gallo Bakery

Mexican bakery, prepared Mexican food, grocery staples

Takeout & Postmates Delivery

Open 7 days 6AM-9PM

(323) 263-5528

4546 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

El Paraiso

Mexican frozen fruit bars, ice cream, deserts

Takeout & Ubereats

Open 7 days 11AM-8PM

(323) 263-0748

515 N Mednik Ave

La Carreta

Mexican

Takeout

Open 7 days 9AM-3PM

(323) 261-1365

4538 1/2 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

*La Farfala Cafe

Mexican, smoothies seafood

Takeout

Free Smoothie On Any Order $40+

Monday-Friday 8AM-7PM | Saturday 10AM-7PM | Sunday 10AM-4PM

(323) 526-4999

346 N Ford Blvd

La Terraza Cafe

Coffee house, bagels, sandwiches, salads

Outdoor seating & Takeout

TEMPORARY HOURS: Wednesday-Sunday 8AM-2PM

(323) 685-8033

4017 1/2 City Terrace Drive

Los Lagos Mariscos

Mexican, seafood

Takeout

Daily specials

Open 7 days 10AM- 8PM

(323) 263-6146

4310 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

*Que Delicious

Juice Bars & Smoothies, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

Takeout

Monday-Friday 7:30AM-8PM | Saturday & Sunday 9AM-8PM

(323) 980-9904

287 Atlantic Blvd Ste A

So-Cal Burgers Chill & Grill

Burgers, Fast Food

Takeout and delivery (delivery for free with a $20 purchase up to 5 miles, Postmates)

Weenie Wednesdays hot dogs for $1.69; Buy any burger with fries, you get a free soft drink at the end of the month

Open 7 days 11:30AM-7PM

(323) 263-3188

203 S Mednik Ave

Sofreh

Mediterranean, Persian/Iranian

Outdoor seating, Takeout and Delivery

Chicken Shawarma lunch deal $5.99

Wednesday-Monday 11AM-9PM | Closed Tuesdays

(323) 526-8256

4701 E 3rd St

Street Kabbob East L.A.

Mediterranean, Persian/Iranian

Takeout and Delivery (if under 15 minutes away)

Buy 3 plate meals get one free

Sunday-Thursday 11AM-8PM | Friday & Saturday 9PM

(323) 604-9942

4729 E Olympic Blvd

*Tacos Ensenada

Mexican

Takeout & Delivery

Thursday Special, $1.99 cents tacos (carnitas, pastor, chicken)

Tues, $1.00 fish tacos

Monday-Saturday 9AM-10PM | Sunday 10AM-10PM

(323) 980-9737

5161 E Pomona Blvd

Thai Daily BBQ

Thai

Takeout & Delivery

Tuesday-Sunday 10:30AM-8:30PM | Closed Mondays

(323) 980-9335

3552 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

Tierra Mia Coffee

Coffee, pastries

Takeout

15% discount to all front line healthcare workers and first responders

Open 7 days 6AM-10PM

(323) 352-3656

1704 N Eastern Ave

Troys #1 Burgers

Fast food

Outdoor seating, Takeout & delivery

Open 7 days 7AM-9PM

(323) 269-9950

4260 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

Markets

El Super

Daily 8AM-10PM; Special Senior 65+ Hour: 7AM-8AM

(323) 526-0120

3405 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave.

Maravilla Meat Market

Delivery for seniors and disabled customers

Monday-Sunday 7:30am-8:00pm

(323) 261-2142

4732 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

Superior Grocers

Instacart Delivery

Daily 7:00am - 10:00pm

(323) 269-1790

3600 East Cesar E Chavez Ave

Pet Supplies

Bob’s Tropical Fish

Fish store

(323) 261-6675

234 S Atlantic Blvd

E & M Pet Shop

(323) 728-8390

5900 Whittier Blvd

Hardware Stores

Beverly Pipe And Supply

Hardware store

(323) 267-0015

5150 E Beverly Blvd

Brooklyn Hardware

Hardware store

3734 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

(323) 264-6260

Marce’s No 2

Hardware Store

(323) 269-8375

1012 S Atlantic Blvd

Auto Repair

Diego’s Auto Repair 2

Loyalty program, financing available

(323) 720-4135

5937 E Olympic Blvd

Joe’s Auto Service

5460 Pomona Blvd

(323) 722-8042

Neshek’s Auto Repair

(323) 263-5543

5034 E 3rd St

