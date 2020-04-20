Whittier Boulevard Arch
The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But the East Los Angeles businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your East Los Angeles business or update your info Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. 

Food & Drink

Chili and Lemon Thai Cuisine

  • Thai
  • Grab & Go, Delivery ($15 min)
  • (323) 685-2102
  • 701 S Atlantic Blvd

Chinatown Express

  • Chinese
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 268-1510
  • 313 S McDonnell Ave

El Gallo Bakery

  • Mexican bakery, prepared Mexican food, grocery staples
  • Takeout & Postmates Delivery
  • (323) 263-5528
  • 4546 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

El Paraiso

  • Mexican frozen fruit bars, ice cream, deserts
  • Takeout & Ubereats
  • (323) 263-0748
  • 515 N Mednik Ave

La Carreta

  • Mexican
  • Takeout
  • (323) 261-1365
  • 4538 1/2 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

La Farfala Cafe

  • Mexican, smoothies seafood
  • Takeout
  • Daily specials
  • (323) 526-4999
  • 346 N Ford Blvd

La Terraza Cafe

  • Coffee house, bagels, sandwiches, salads
  • Takeout
  • TEMPORARY HOURS: 8-2 Wednesday through Sunday. 
  • (323) 685-8033
  • 4017 1/2 City Terrace Drive

Los Lagos Mariscos

  • Mexican, seafood
  • Takeout
  • Daily specials
  • (323) 263-6146
  • 4310 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

So-Cal Burgers Chill & Grill

  • Burgers, Fast Food
  • Take and delivery (delivery for free with a $20 purchase up to 5 miles, Postmates)
  • Weenie Wednesdays hot dogs for $1.85; Sunday buy 1 get 1 free on cheeseburgers
  • (323) 263-3188
  • 203 S Mednik Ave

Sofreh

  • Mediterranean, Persian/Iranian
  • Takeout and delivery
  • Chicken lunch deal $4.99
  • (323) 526-8256
  • 4701 E 3rd St

Street Kabbob East L.A.

  • Mediterranean, Persian/Iranian
  • Takeout and delivery
  • Buy 3 plate meals get one free
  • (323) 604-9942
  • 4729 E Olympic Blvd

Tacos Ensenada

  • Mexican
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • Weds-Mon Tues, 99 cents tacos (carnitas, pastor, chicken)
  • Tues, $1.00 fish tacos
  • (323) 980-9737
  • 5161 E Pomona Blvd

Thai Daily BBQ

  • Thai
  • Takeout & Delivery
  • (323) 980-9335
  • 3552 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

Troys #1 Burgers

  • Fast food
  • Takeout & delivery
  • (323) 269-9950
  • 4260 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

Markets

El Super

  • Daily 8am to 10pm; Special Senior 65+ Hour: 7am-8am
  • (323) 526-0120
  • 3405 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave.

Maravilla Meat Market

  • Delivery for seniors and disabled customers
  • M-Sun 7:30am-8:00pm
  • (323) 261-2142
  • 4732 E Cesar E Chavez Ave

Superior Grocers

  • Instacart Delivery
  • Daily 8:00am - 9:00pm
  • (323) 269-1790
  • 3600 East Cesar E Chavez Ave

Pet Supplies

Bob’s Tropical Fish

  • Fish store
  • (323) 261-6675
  • 234 S Atlantic Blvd

E & M Pet Shop

(323) 728-8390

5900 Whittier Blvd

Hardware Stores

Beverly Pipe And Supply

  • Hardware store
  • (323) 267-0015
  • 5150 E Beverly Blvd

Brooklyn Hardware

  • Hardware store
  • 3734 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
  • (323) 264-6260

Marce’s No 2

  • Hardware Store
  • (323) 269-8375
  • 1012 S Atlantic Blvd

Auto Repair

 

Diego’s Auto Repair 2

 

  • Loyalty program, financing available
  • (323) 720-4135
  • 5937 E Olympic Blvd

Joe’s Auto Service

  • 5460 Pomona Blvd
  • (323) 722-8042

Neshek’s Auto Repair

  • (323) 263-5543
  • 5034 E 3rd St

