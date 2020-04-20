The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.
But the East Los Angeles businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.
This is a work in progress. Go here to add your East Los Angeles business or update your info. Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.
Food & Drink
- Thai
- Grab & Go, Delivery ($15 min)
- (323) 685-2102
- 701 S Atlantic Blvd
Chinatown Express
- Chinese
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 268-1510
- 313 S McDonnell Ave
- Mexican bakery, prepared Mexican food, grocery staples
- Takeout & Postmates Delivery
- (323) 263-5528
- 4546 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
- Mexican frozen fruit bars, ice cream, deserts
- Takeout & Ubereats
- (323) 263-0748
- 515 N Mednik Ave
- Mexican
- Takeout
- (323) 261-1365
- 4538 1/2 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
- Mexican, smoothies seafood
- Takeout
- Daily specials
- (323) 526-4999
- 346 N Ford Blvd
- Coffee house, bagels, sandwiches, salads
- Takeout
- TEMPORARY HOURS: 8-2 Wednesday through Sunday.
- (323) 685-8033
- 4017 1/2 City Terrace Drive
- Mexican, seafood
- Takeout
- Daily specials
- (323) 263-6146
- 4310 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
- Burgers, Fast Food
- Take and delivery (delivery for free with a $20 purchase up to 5 miles, Postmates)
- Weenie Wednesdays hot dogs for $1.85; Sunday buy 1 get 1 free on cheeseburgers
- (323) 263-3188
- 203 S Mednik Ave
- Mediterranean, Persian/Iranian
- Takeout and delivery
- Chicken lunch deal $4.99
- (323) 526-8256
- 4701 E 3rd St
- Mediterranean, Persian/Iranian
- Takeout and delivery
- Buy 3 plate meals get one free
- (323) 604-9942
- 4729 E Olympic Blvd
Tacos Ensenada
- Mexican
- Takeout & Delivery
- Weds-Mon Tues, 99 cents tacos (carnitas, pastor, chicken)
- Tues, $1.00 fish tacos
- (323) 980-9737
- 5161 E Pomona Blvd
- Thai
- Takeout & Delivery
- (323) 980-9335
- 3552 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
Troys #1 Burgers
- Fast food
- Takeout & delivery
- (323) 269-9950
- 4260 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
Markets
- Daily 8am to 10pm; Special Senior 65+ Hour: 7am-8am
- (323) 526-0120
- 3405 E. Cesar E Chavez Ave.
Maravilla Meat Market
- Delivery for seniors and disabled customers
- M-Sun 7:30am-8:00pm
- (323) 261-2142
- 4732 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
- Instacart Delivery
- Daily 8:00am - 9:00pm
- (323) 269-1790
- 3600 East Cesar E Chavez Ave
Pet Supplies
Bob’s Tropical Fish
- Fish store
- (323) 261-6675
- 234 S Atlantic Blvd
E & M Pet Shop
(323) 728-8390
5900 Whittier Blvd
Hardware Stores
Beverly Pipe And Supply
- Hardware store
- (323) 267-0015
- 5150 E Beverly Blvd
Brooklyn Hardware
- Hardware store
- 3734 E Cesar E Chavez Ave
- (323) 264-6260
Marce’s No 2
- Hardware Store
- (323) 269-8375
- 1012 S Atlantic Blvd
Auto Repair
- Loyalty program, financing available
- (323) 720-4135
- 5937 E Olympic Blvd
Joe’s Auto Service
- 5460 Pomona Blvd
- (323) 722-8042
Neshek’s Auto Repair
- (323) 263-5543
- 5034 E 3rd St
