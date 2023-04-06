Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Easter + Passover treat
Looking for a sweet Easter treat? In Historic Filipinotown, Clark Street is cooking up their famous hot cross buns through Easter Sunday, reports Time Out Los Angeles. In Los Feliz, the Village Bakery and Cafe is also offering Easter-themed pastries and full meals for pick up from April 5 through 9. They are also offering Passover-friendly desserts like macaroons and flourless chocolate cake. The Deli at Little Dom's is also offering candy chocolate eggs and homemade Peeps.
Pop-ups
Solano Canyon: Weekend pop-up restaurant Nawal was written up in the Los Angeles Times for their “comforting” Syrian breakfast dishes and how their family-run pop up “keeps L.A.’s character vital.”
Openings
East Hollywood: A new queer bar has opened in East Hollywood. Honey’s at Star Love opened at the end of February and features a variety of programming — from art markets to DJ sets to karaoke — each night.
Glassell Park: L.A. TACO reports that there’s a new pupusas restaurant operating out of Greenroom Billiards. Gab’s Pupusas offers a menu of Salvadoran and Mexican food, and featuring everything from strawberry cheesecake waffles, twelve-hour braised brisket pupusas, and a taco-pupusa hybrid called “tacusas.”
Closings
East Hollywood: Calabama’s sandwiches kick the bucket — for now. Eater LA reports that owner Cara Haltiwanger will be moving on from running her underground restaurant to focus on her hot sauce brand and creative endeavors. But she may potentially return to sandwiches for popups and limited events. Though, who is to say if she will still deliver them in her signature red bucket.
Eagle Rock: Meea's Hot Dogs closed at the end of March after a decade of business, reports Eater LA. The "gourmet hot dog" restaurant was known for creative toppings like pickled papaya, Fritos and scrambled eggs.
More food and drink news
The Los Angeles Times updated their list of bars and restaurants to eat and drink at for the month of April. Eastside selections include Portuguese snack an\d wine bar Barra Santos in Cypress Park, California cuisine focused restaurant Lingua Franca in Elysian Valley, Zacatecan burritos at Burritos La Palma in Highland Park, and lesbian bar Honey’s at Star Love in East Hollywood.
Vote for your favorite Eastside taco spots in L.A. TACO’s Taco Madness 2023 poll from now until May 6. The winners will be rewarded at an event at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Downtown L.A. Villa’s Tacos in Highland Park has won three years in a row and appears on the bracket again. But there are many other Eastside spots on the bracket. These include Zingo Tacos and Evil Cooks in El Sereno, Mïrate in Los Feliz, Los Cinco Pintos, Birria El Jalisciense, Tacos La Guera, Macheen and Mariscos Jalisco in Boyle Heights, Teddy’s Red Tacos in Victor Heights, GoGo’s Tacos in East Hollywood, Tacos El Primo and Simōn in Silver Lake, Angel’s Tijuana Tacos in Cypress Park, Asadero Chikali in East Los Angeles, El Russ in Echo Park and CaCao Mexicatessen in Eagle Rock.
193 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
