If you were planning to attend one of the annual Eastside 4th of July fireworks shows, you might have to settle for watching your neighbors shoot off skyrockets instead.
Thanks to the pandemic limiting public gatherings, it appears that most official and legally-sanctioned 4th of July fireworks shows and events on the Eastside have been cancelled this year.
In previous years, the local officials planned several Indepence Day celebrations with firework shows, music, food, and other activities. This year, live events are scarce.
That includes several shows in Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock and El Sereno that were sponsored by City Councilman Jose' Huizar, who is probably not going to be in the mood to celebrate given his recent arrest.
"Council District 14 is not hosting any events this year due to the Safer at Home Emergency Order, which prohibits public gatherings," council office spokeswoman Yves Martin said in an email. "It's an unfortunate situation, but the health of our constituents is our primary focus at this time."
In previous years, the city planned several celebrations across the district with firework shows, music, food, and other activities. This year, live events were scarce.
Dodger Stadium has hosted large 4th of July fireworks shows in the past at the end of a game. The team's schedule does show fireworks shows this year on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 after games against the Marlins. But those games have been scuttled because of the pandemic, and it's not clear if the holiday fireworks were also cancelled. Team officials did not respond to requests for information.
After checking online, the only major public holiday event that turns up is the Grand Park + Music Center 4th of July Block Party. Unfortunately, this is a virtual event that will be streamed on Grand Park's digital streaming platforms and aired on KABC Channel 7.
And if you had planned to watch the city erupt in unofficial and illegal fireworks from the Griffith Observatory on the 4th, be aware that Park Rangers are preparing to seal off access to motor vehicles and pedestrians from Vermont Avenue and the Fern Dell.
If you know of any events happening on 4th of July weekend send us an email at hello@theeastsiderla.com with the date, time, location, name and description of the event.
