The growing alarm over the coronavirus has disrupted the Eastside’s cultural scene and nightlife, with concerts and art exhibits being canceled, venues closing and theaters sanitizing seats.

With the outbreak and public anxiety spreading, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has banned gatherings expected to draw over 250 people. Health officials have recommended keeping 3- to 6-feet away from other persons at events, which would be hard to do on a crowded club dance floor.

Meanwhile, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has implemented city guidelines that call for canceling the many public events held at city libraries, parks, community centers and other facilities.

With a vaccine at least a year away, event organizers are taking heed to the recommendations for “social distancing” and have taken to social media to notify the public of event cancellations and postponements.

From Skylight Books "We wish we did not have to be a part of this trend but it seems the safe, sane, and responsible thing to do" -- Skylight Books

Subliminal Projects in Echo Park will be postponing the opening reception for Cheryl Dunn’s “Let Them Eat Cake” photography exhibit set to open at the gallery this weekend. Materials and Applications, a Echo Park-based non-profit cultural organization will be canceling a series of lectures through the month of April. And all programming scheduled at city and county public libraries has been canceled through March 31.

Some events have been affected by travel restrictions and quarantines abroad. Italian musical artist, Caterina Barbieri’s March 24 concert at the Lodge Room has been canceled due to the lockdown of the Lombardy region in Italy and subsequent flight cancellations and the venue’s upcoming Telefon Tel Aviv concert was also canceled.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Skylight Books in Los Feliz has cancelled all author readings for the rest of the month.

"You probably have been seeing these kind of announcements all day and we wish we did not have to be a part of this trend but it seems the safe, sane, and responsible thing to do," the bookstore posted on its Facebook page.

The closures also apply to some of major attractions, including Dodger Stadium, where the team has postponed the March 26 home opener for at least two weeks and the L.A. Zoo, closed through March 31.

In an effort to keep their doors open and avoid the economic toll of “social distancing”, some local venues are implementing safety measures in response to the coronavirus.

Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park plans to sanitize each theater seat, door handle and surface before and after every show and is temporarily offering to reschedule tickets for those who fall ill.

The Echo and Echoplex in Echo Park are placing extra hand sanitizers at all bathroom areas, concession stands, lobbies and backstage and will allow attendees to bring their own disposable wipes and hand sanitizers.

For venues, like the Greek Theater, that are choosing to continue with business as usual, they emphasize the fluidity of the situation on their websites and ensure that they will update their policies accordingly.