• Go here to submit your event details
Submission Rules & Guidelines
We welcome all kind of events but can't guarantee that your submission will be accepted.
Preference will be given to:
- Events in or near our Eastside coverage area
- Community & free events
- One-time events
You should know:
- Photos & Graphics: You need to own or have created any photo or artwork submitted with your event.
- Description: Write out the event description. Event details included in a flyer or poster may not be readable.
- Repeating Events: Only the first day of a repeating events will be published. You can include a date range in the description. We can publish events on a weekly recurring basis for a fee.
- Sales: Needs to be tied to an in-store event. Only a one-a-month will be allowed per store.
- Rejection: We reserve the right to reject any event for any reason
Contact us if you want your event featured at the top of the calendar and in the Weekender section of the Daily Digest newsletter
