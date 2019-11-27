Tis the season for holiday parades, parties and more! Below are a few Christmas-inspired celebrations to kick-off the 2019 holiday season. Bonus: Many opportunities to see Santa!

Don't see your event? Add it here.

75th Annual NELA Christmas Parade | Sunday, December 1

The Northeast Los Angeles Holiday Parade comes to Highland Park. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and showcases local marching bands, dancers, car clubs and much more. The route is along Figueroa Street from Avenue 60 to Avenue 50. Details

Hermon Tree Lighting & Block Party | Friday, December 6

Bring the kids for hot chocolate while you enjoy a cappuccino. A free toy, face painting and lots of giveaways, music, Santa and more! Details

Old Fashioned Christmas at Eagle Rock City Hall | Friday, December 6

Join residents at Eagle Rock City Hall at the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and holiday celebration. Enjoy free refreshments and live entertainment in front of city hall from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Santa will be making an appearance and toys will be distributed to children 10 and under. Details

Filipinotown Parol Parade & Holiday Festival | Friday, December 6

The Historic Filipinotown Neighborhood Council will be hosting a parade and holiday festival with vendor booths and food. The parade begins at 3 p.m. on N. Union Avenue and ends at the Filipino Cultural Festival on W. Temple Street where dancers, choir singers and beauty queens will take the stage. Details

Boyle Heights Winter Wonderland | Saturday, December 7

Boyle Heights City Hall will be transformed into a winter wonderland. The event presented by the city of Los Angeles will start at 3 p.m. and conclude at 6. There will be holiday arts and crafts, a photo op with Santa and best of all a ride through real snow! Details

Festival of Trees and Wreaths | Saturday, December 7

The Women's Twentieth Century Club of Eagle Rock hosts a night of holiday cheer to view and bid on Christmas Trees and Wreaths to support restoration of the historic clubhouse and raise scholarship funds. Details

28th Annual Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival | Sunday, Dec. 8

The lighting of the 85-foot-tree in the middle of Glendale Boulevard is celebrated with hot chocolate, Christmas carols and a visit from Santa Claus. Details

6th Annual Highland Park Holiday Tree Lighting | Sunday, December 8

The city of Los Angeles and Councilmember Jose Huizar will be hosting Highland Park’s holiday celebration and tree lighting in the parking lot of the Highland Park Senior Center. See Santa, enjoy live music and drink hot chocolate while awaiting the countdown to the lighting of the holiday tree. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will conclude at 8 p.m. Details

3rd Annual Christmas Parade in Boyle Heights | Sunday, December 8

See folklorico and Aztec dancers in the Boyle Heights Community Market’s 3rd annual Christmas parade along 1st Street. The parade will end with a celebration at Mariachi Plaza where there will be delicious food, live music and artisan vendors. The event is on Sunday, December 8 and starts at 4 p.m. Details

Annual Lamplighting Event at Heritage Square | Saturday & Sunday, December 8-9

Take part in an immersive holiday experience and see what would happen if the former occupants of the homes of Heritage Square needed to learn the true meaning of Christmas in a fictionalized re-telling of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol”. Heritage Square will be closing off the night with a reception where drinks and appetizers will be served. The event will begin at 4 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9. Details

52nd Annual Echo Park Community Parade | Saturday, December 14

Come see classic cars, festive floats, and Santa Claus at the 2019 Echo Park Community Parade along Sunset Boulevard (from Vin Scully Ave. to Park Ave.). This year’s theme is “Echo Park Holiday Wishes.” The event starts at 11 a.m. Details

Christmasland in Highland Park | Sunday, December 15

The Fig House will be transformed into Christmasland, an interactive Christmas event inspired by your favorite cheesy holiday network movies. The event begins at 2 p.m. with drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Workshops where you can create your own wreath or vie with other gingerbread house-builders for your chance to win a prize will take place throughout the day. Details