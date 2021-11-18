When Jillian Barkley stopped drinking alcohol three years ago, she found the supply of fun, creative and tasty alcohol-free beverages to be flatter than an old opened bottle of tonic water.

"I was finding the options in grocery stores a little bit underwhelming," Barkley said.

Determined to fill that void, Barkley opened Soft Spirits, a non-alcoholic bottle shop on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake that caters to the non-drinker. The store offers alcohol-free spirits, wine, beer and more.

Alcohol-free drink options have increased on the Eastside in recent years. In addition to Soft Spirits and other shops offering booze-free beverages, local bars have also carved out space for those wanting a night out without the buzz.

According to Yahoo Finance, the global non-alcoholic beverages market is expected to grow from $923 million in 2020 to more than $1.7 trillion by 2028.

The customer base for non-alcoholic beverages goes beyond designated drivers and expectant mothers. It includes those who are sober but still want to go out; the health-conscious; those with dietary or religious restrictions; and the "sober by choice" who simply don't want to drink as much as they had been.

Kelso Norris, Beverage Director at Genever in Historic Filipinotown, was pregnant in 2018 when the bar was opening.

While many people want to skip the alcohol, "they want to drink something a little more exciting than a lemonade," Norris said.

Genever offers five alcohol-free cocktails marked with an asterisk on the menu. These include a "gin" and tonic and a decadent coffee cocktail with egg and cream.

Norris said that non-alcohol drinkers want the fun and splendor of a cocktail that their booze-loving friends enjoy.

"I think there are people who are sober by choice and are still out with their friends and want to partake in the whole pageantry of having somebody make them something special," she said.

Patrick Connolly, Beverage Director at Cafe Birdie in Highland Park agrees.

"People want to go out and have something put together for them that's been well thought out and well prepared," Connolly said. "They still feel like they're having fun, and they're not being cornered or being put aside because they're not participating in an alcoholic type of night."

Cafe Birdie offers several infused syrups that can be used in both alcohol and alcohol-free drinks. That includes a blood orange-and-hibiscus option and one with pineapple and habanero.

Connolly added that there's a mental health awareness among patrons who seek to drink less alcohol.

"It's important to me to include everybody in having a good time and making them feel comfortable and safe," Connolly said. "I want to normalize non-alcoholic beverages."

Added Norris: "We should have evolved past the point of judging people for what they're drinking or not drinking."

Eastside Alcohol-Free Options

Big Bar

Located inside Alcove Cafe & Bakery

1929 Hillhurst Ave. | Los Feliz

323-644-0100

Cafe Birdie

5631 N Figueroa St. | Highland Park

323-739-6928

Genever

3123 Beverly Blvd. | Historic Filipinotown

213-908-5693

Momed

3245 Casitas Ave. | Atwater Village

323-522-3488

Silverlake Wine

2395 Glendale Blvd. | Silver Lake

323-662-9024

Soft Spirits

3208 ½ W Sunset Blvd | Silver Lake

323-426-9033

Robert Fulton is a freelance writer based in Silver Lake