Restaurants and bars came and went so quickly this year that it's been hard to stay on top of what is one of the most popular topics on the Eastsider. Here's a sample of some of the changes in the Eastside dining and drinking scene in 2019.
The Latest
- 2019 Eastside restaurant and bar highlights
- The Eastside's highest-price home sales for 2019; former Cypress Park power station for sale; East Hollywood apartments nominated as landmark
- Eastside power outages | Man trapped under fallen Echo Park tree | Eagle Rock church wipes out families' medical debts
- 2019 Eastside People Profiles
- Fire strikes vacant Boyle Heights hospital
- 2019 in Eastside Crime, Crashes & Calamities
- $1.4 Eagle Rock Craftsman; $870k Echo Park small-lot; $700k El Sereno 4-bedroom
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 1
-
Jan 2
-
Jan 2
Most Popular
Articles
- Priceless glass panels being returned to Hollyhock House after a 70+ year absence
- Former Glassell Park campus in escrow | Eagle Rock Plaza for sale | 'Western'-themed creative space goes Hollywood
- 2019 in Eastside Crime, Crashes & Calamities
- Eastside power outages leave thousands without service
- Power out in Atwater Village, El Sereno and Silver Lake | Car slams into fire engine in Highland Park | Lincoln Heights freeway flooding |
- $1.4 Eagle Rock Craftsman; $870k Echo Park small-lot; $700k El Sereno 4-bedroom
- Fire strikes vacant Boyle Heights hospital
- Echo Park tree topples on man and duplex
- Suspect arrested in murder of 76-year-old El Sereno woman
- Highland Park middle school students sickened after consuming controlled substance
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- "Water lettuce" turning Echo Park Lake into aquatic salad bowl (3)
- L.A. library book borrowers will no longer pay late fines (3)
- Cypress Park's "Egghead Stonehenge" takes a hit (3)
- Human remains found in Griffith Park (3)
- Silver Lake teacher pleads not guilty in hit-and-run with cyclist (2)
- Echo Park hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead (2)
- Echo Park tree topples on man and duplex (2)
- L.A. County to Honor 1,460 Unclaimed Dead Buried in Mass Grave (1)
- Priceless glass panels being returned to Hollyhock House after a 70+ year absence (1)
- New way to buy Echo Park real estate | Assembly races begin | At home with Billie Eilish in Highland Park (1)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.