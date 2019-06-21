The first day of summer brought unseasonal morning drizzle and cool temps across the Eastside. But things will be heating up this summer as the Eastside parks and other venues will host numerous festivals, concerts and family-friendly activities. Read on for details.

June

Zebulon Bazaar at Zebulon: Update your summer wear by sifting through racks of vintage clothing. Once you’ve picked off all the ace vintage finds, take a break from shopping and cool off with a drink from Zebulon’s full bar menu. Oh, and there’s brunch too. June 22, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details

A Brewer’s Supper at Golden Road Brewing: Golden Road’s brewmaster, Victor Novak and Chef Gavin Mills will be hosting a 4-course prix fixe, beer paired dinner at their riverside brewery. $75. June 26, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Details

Jazz Está Morto at the Lodge Room: Jazz is Dead, a series of contemporary and experimental jazz concerts aiming to revive the jazz scene among the young and hip crowd of Angelenos will be taking on a Brazilian spin through the month of June. Jazz Está Morto will be hosting iconic bossa nova and Brazilian jazz artists like Azymuth, Joao Donato and Marcos Valle. $30-$150. June 2 to June 30. Details

Los Angeles Stand Up Comedy Festival at Barnsdall Art Park: More than one hundred stand-up, improv and sketch comedians will take Los Feliz by storm for this 2-day festival that will offer workshops, meet and greets and plenty of shows. $25-$40. June 22-23, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Details

“Oblivion” Works by Hannah Hooper at Subliminal Projects: See the debut solo-exhibition by the LA-based artist and front-woman of the alt-rock band, Grouplove. The show features Hooper’s line-drawings and large paintings of a diverse selection of subject matter like tragic pop-culture figures to crowded beach scenes. June 8 to July 20. Details

JULY

Brown & Out Fest at CASA 0101: See 11 original short plays like “Are You Gay or Latino?” and “Better Than Grindr” and the first ever Brown & Out Fest short film “Tacos y Tacones” all written and directed by Latinx LGBTQ+ storytellers. $18-$65. July 5, 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Details

The 39th Lotus Festival at Echo Park Lake: This year's festival showcases the culture and people of Thailand. Expect thousands of people to jam into Echo Park for live entertainment, crafts and food vendors, displays and dragon boat races. July 13 & 14. Details

Peruvian Fest Los Angeles 2019 at Plaza de la Raza: In a city where tacos reign supreme, the Peruvian Fest gives Angelenos an opportunity to celebrate Peru’s Independence Day with mouth-watering Peruvian ceviches and saltados and live performances from a number of Peruvian salsa and cumbia bands throughout the day. $25-$50. July 28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Details

AUGUST

Echo Park Rising at Various Locations in Echo Park: Indulge in specials and events at local businesses as you jump from concert to concert during Echo Park Rising. The musical acts for this year’s 4-day festival are TBA, but will include the best in independent music from Echo Park. August 15-18. Details

Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival: This summer's festival begins June 29. But there's no better way to spend warm August evening than outdoors in Griffith Park to see alternating performances of "Twelfth Night" and "Pericles." Details

ALL SUMMER LONG

Friday Night Wine Tastings at Barnsdall Art Park: Barnsdall will be hosting wine tastings on the lawn of the park, so bring your friends, pack a picnic spread and make sure to have a an Uber lined up! $35-$50. Fridays from May 31 through September 6, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Details

Concerts at the Greek Theatre: There are a number of prominent artists on the Greek Theatre’s summer season roster, so book soon and don’t miss your chance to see performances by Billie Eilish, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Chicago, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Keith Sweat and Cake. Details

Street Food Cinema at Griffith Park: Watch movies under the stars at Griffith Park throughout the summer. Some of the movies playing include LA LA Land, Black Panther, Monsters Inc. and the Little Mermaid. $0-$22. June 15 to September 14. Details

LA River Kayaks at the Glendale Narrows: For about an hour, you can take in a portion of the L.A. River that is replete with plant and wildlife from a kayak as you paddle through Elysian Valley. $45. Details

Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s Summer Residency at Oxy Arts: “Bob Baker’s Petite Theater” will be taking over the new Oxy Arts complex on York Boulevard in Eagle Rock in its first public program since the closing of the theater’s original location in Echo Park. The program at Oxy Arts will present a series of 10 free puppet shows and workshops. Details

Summer Arts Camp at Center for the Arts Eagle Rock: Campers (ages 6 to 11) will rotate between three classrooms to learn painting, drawing, cooking, sculpture, theatre and more. $240-$315. Week-long camps run from June 10 to August 9, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Details

Silverlake Flea at Micheltorena Street Elementary School: See and be seen at this vintage flea and makers market. The market is located between Sunset Junction and the Silver Lake Farmers market, so plan on making a day of it. Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Silver Lake Picture Show: From "Selena" to "The Big Lebowski," the Silver Lake Picture Show will screen movie favorites every other Friday outdoors at Sunset Triangle Plaza from late June through August. Details

Self Care for the Rebellion Yoga Series at Indie Brewing Company: This “social yoga” series aims to bridge the gap between the personal and the political, self-care and community health, with all proceeds from the class benefitting Extinction Rebellion Los Angeles, a grassroots organization fighting climate change. $10-$20. Classes run from June 22 to October 26. Details