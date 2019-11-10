A run down of today's Eastside events and weather for Sunday, Nov. 10.
Eastside Sunday: Flamenco Concert | Harvest Festival | Global Rhythm
- By The Eastsider
- Conviction in 1980 Silver Lake murder | Suspect in East L.A. bus stabbing | 1st-graders get $50 college savings
- Hollywood Hills fire | Highland Park activist running for office | Hermon history
- Boyle Heights shooting leaves 17-year-old dead
- Eastside Saturday: NELA Gallery Night | Classical Quartet | Los Feliz Fle
- The suite life arrives in Silver Lake with a new boutique hotel
- A "most compelling pork dish" now serving in Silver Lake | Nacho love | Boyle Heights vegan pop-up
- Eagle Rock's other boulevard to get $16.2 million in TLC
- The suite life arrives in Silver Lake with a new boutique hotel
- Former East L.A. high school teacher pleads no contest to sex-related charges
- Burglary suspects killed in Silver Lake crash identified
- Eagle Rock parking lot eyed for homeless services and housing
- Boyle Heights shooting leaves 17-year-old dead
- Man sentenced for fatally stabbing East L.A. College student on transit bus
- 'Simpsons' writer lists Los Feliz Colonial for $4.5 million; money holds up Eagle Rock housing; Silver Lake Hawk House up for historic monument vote
- Three burglary suspects die in rollover crash in Silver Lake
- Smoky air lingers as Atwater Village and North Hollywood fires smolder; Smoke Advisory issued
- Eagle Rock's other boulevard to get $16.2 million in TLC (6)
- Pigeons a problem at Silver Lake's Sunset Triangle (3)
- The suite life arrives in Silver Lake with a new boutique hotel (2)
- Silver Lake flea market moves to new Echo Park home (2)
- County to pay $2.125 million over drowning of autistic boy in East L.A. pool (2)
- Eagle Rock parking lot eyed for homeless services and housing (1)
- Get Those Costumes & Altars Ready: Your Eastside guide to Halloween & Dia de los Muertos happenings (1)
- Painted Sky (1)
- Wrong-way freeway driver suspect arrested in Glassell Park (1)
- L.A. parks ranger Alberto Torres dies after 40 years of service - "His loss is a terrible blow." (1)
