Here's a run down of today's Eastside events and weather for Sunday, Oct. 20.
Eastside Sunday: Pet rescue adoption; Joker-themed stand up and more
- By The Eastsider
-
- 0
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Latest
- Veteran park ranger dies; 710 extension gone for good; behind a fatal Atwater Village love triangle
- Eastside Sunday: Pet rescue adoption; Joker-themed stand up and more
- Councilman Cedillo clarifies position on L.A. River Development
- Eastside Saturday: Music Box Steps Day, Quake Preparedness & more to do today
- Stay on top of Eastside real estate news with Real Estate Monday
- Demi Lovato mourns death of model and friend at Echo Park motel
- Woman found dead in Eagle Rock homeless encampment
Featured Events
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
Most Popular
Articles
- Eagle Rock's "Kitchen Nightmares" pizzeria awaits new owner
- Demi Lovato mourns death of model and friend at Echo Park motel
- Star Wars Stormtrooper scare at the Silver Lake library
- Forever 21 to cut more than 1,000 jobs in Lincoln Heights
- Woman found dead in Eagle Rock homeless encampment
- Silver Lake flea market moves to new Echo Park home
- Echo Park building boom bringing more housing to Alvarado
- Man injured during Highland Park street robbery
- Wrong-way freeway driver suspect arrested in Glassell Park
- L.A. parks ranger Alberto Torres dies after 40 years of service - "His loss is a terrible blow."
Images
Videos
Commented
- Death investigation underway in Silver Lake (3)
- Silver Lake flea market moves to new Echo Park home (2)
- Man taken into custody after chasing Occidental College employee (2)
- Eastsider Poll: What to do with the Southwest Museum? (2)
- Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house in East Hollywood wins $500,000 restoration grant (1)
- Possums don't go in the green bin (1)
- More places to eat and drink coming to Elysian Valley (1)
- Painted Sky (1)
- Wrong-way freeway driver suspect arrested in Glassell Park (1)
- L.A. parks ranger Alberto Torres dies after 40 years of service - "His loss is a terrible blow." (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.