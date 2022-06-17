Eastside Events Cover

A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.

By Jennifer Rodriguez

Friday, June 17

Echo Park: View a screening of Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell followed by cover performances from local musicians at Heavy Manners Library.

Saturday, June 18

Atwater Village: Lend a helping hand cleaning up the LA River at the North Atwater Bridge. Cleaning supplies will be provided, but wear shoes you don't mind getting wet.

Boyle Heights: Take a ghost tour with a sixth-generation local of Boyle Heights. Visit such infamous sites as the former Linda Hospital, The Sanatorium and Orphans Home.

Glassell Park: Pick up the latest comic books and score some deals at LotZilla 2 in the Revenge Of parking lot.

Sunday, June 19

Silver Lake:  Who's got talent? Find out at the 6th Annual Silver Lake Talent and Variety Show.

