A mix of clouds and sun. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 17, 2022 @ 10:57 am
A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Echo Park: View a screening of Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell followed by cover performances from local musicians at Heavy Manners Library.
Atwater Village: Lend a helping hand cleaning up the LA River at the North Atwater Bridge. Cleaning supplies will be provided, but wear shoes you don't mind getting wet.
Boyle Heights: Take a ghost tour with a sixth-generation local of Boyle Heights. Visit such infamous sites as the former Linda Hospital, The Sanatorium and Orphans Home.
Glassell Park: Pick up the latest comic books and score some deals at LotZilla 2 in the Revenge Of parking lot.
Silver Lake: Who's got talent? Find out at the 6th Annual Silver Lake Talent and Variety Show.
• Go here for more events
