L.A. Magazine had a fun piece on whether shopping at the grocery store is still an effective way to find love in the era of apps. Lassen's in Echo Park -- "I saw smiles exchanged at the hot/salad bar and in the deli line" -- and Gelson's in Los Feliz -- "I had a brief flirt with a man at the soup bar" -- were included in writer Kerry Quinn's piece.
But what about the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake or the Craftsman-style Superior Market in Highland Park? Let us know which market is best when it comes to cruising and shopping.
Which is your favorite market to flirt in and hook up?
Select one below or feel free to add your choice to the comments section.
