L.A. Magazine had a fun piece on whether shopping at the grocery store is still an effective way to find love in the era of apps. Lassen's in Echo Park -- "I saw smiles exchanged at the hot/salad bar and in the deli line" -- and Gelson's in Los Feliz -- "I had a brief flirt with a man at the soup bar" -- were included in writer Kerry Quinn's piece.

But what about the Trader Joe's in Silver Lake or the Craftsman-style Superior Market in Highland Park? Let us know which market is best when it comes to cruising and shopping.