Many Eastside concert-goers were shocked to hear that industry giant Live Nation has gobbled up The Echo and Echoplex. Mitchell Frank, who founded the two clubs and heads Spaceland Productions, says his staff will remain the same under Live Nation, which will provide him the resources needed to "advocate and promote the artists and music we care about through live music.”
But, given the comments on Facebook and other places, it's clear not everyone is happy about the two Echo Park clubs becoming part of a giant corporation.
There are numerous other small, independent music venues that are still booking shows across the Eastside. Which is your favorite? Select one below or feel free to add your choice to the comments section.
Name Your Favorite Independent Music Venue
We're looking for places that book music on a regular basis and operate as a standalone business or are not part of a large chain
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.