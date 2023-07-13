Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Happenings
Echo Park:Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery is giving its bar a makeover and its own name: Table 16. The name is inspired by the table at which Sage’s late founder, Mimi Moss, would sit at to do work in the bar area and brewery attached to the restaurant, said Head Brewer Kimberly Rice. In addition to new banquettes, the bar's menu has been revamped with new cocktails to complement the farm fresh drinks and beer/kombucha made in the Sunset Boulevard brewery. On July 15, they’ll host an opening party with live DJs and new cocktails to coincide with the Echo Park Lake Lotus Festival
Silver Lake:All Day Baby is hosting three nights in July with dinner menus curated by guest chefs. First up is chef Royce Burke, who is creating a one-night homage to Dino’s Famous Chicken on July 13. The menu will include “the famous chicken, Caesar salad, steak frites, martinis and more,” according to a post on their Instagram.
Openings
Victor Heights: Chef Jihee Kim has opened Perilla as a brick-and-mortar home for her Instagramable takeout banchan near Echo Park. Eater LA reports that the menu features a small selection of entrees, combination plates and appetizers, along with natural wines and craft beers to pair with them at the restaurant’s patio seating.
Closings
Historic Filipinotown:Porridge + Puffs has closed after reopening last month, according to the L.A. Times. The porridge-based restaurant opened in 2018 after a successful few years as a pop-up.
More Restaurant News
Boyle Heights & East LA:L.A. TACO’s ride along the expanded E Line takes them to Santa Cecilia Restaurant, which is said to serve up L.A.’s best taco de tripas; Tacos San Juditas is great for its Puebla-style picaditas. Heading into East L.A., Birriería Chalio, Lupe’s #2 Burritos, and El Dorado Express round out L.A. Taco's list of the best stops along the railway.
Highland Park: Delicias Bakery & Some has added a vegan lavender concha to their menu. They also have a lavender lemonade aqua fresca to match!
Despite being far from the ocean, the Eastside is swimming with prime oyster bar selections, according to the L.A. Times.Highland Parks’ ETA, East Hollywood’s Found Oyster, and Silver Lake’s L&E Oyster Bar all made the list.
