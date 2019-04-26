Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

Need a bite to eat before a Dodger game? There’s plenty of good eats to choose from in Echo Park near the ballpark, Eater LA reports. At Cosa Buona in Echo Park, folks can walk away with wings, two pizzas, a six pack of beer or a bottle of wine for a set price. Baby Blues BBQ has a fixed special for a bucket of beer, ribs, cornbread, and beans. Burgers, fries and a drink are offered for less than $10 at Patra Burgers. Button Mash is another choice for those who crave video games, tofu balls, ramen and burgers. If you’re hungry for a more upscale pre-game dining experience, head to Winsome for its bone marrow street corn.

Asso Pasta Bar & Wine has taken over the former Blossom space in Silver Lake, says Eater LA. Expect a speakeasy-type of environment on the first floor serving wine, Italian and California beers and an open-floor kitchen on the second-floor serving fresh pasta. Asso Pasta Bar & Wine is at 4019 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.

Following on the hot chicken craze comes Tennessee Hot Chicken in Highland Park, Eater LA reports. The street vendor offers a simple menu comprised of Tennessee-style chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches. Tennessee Hot Chicken is at 5133 York Blvd. in Highland Park.

That’s it for this week’s Shopper & Diner Report!

Cecilia Padilla-Brill is a communications writer and journalist. She writes news, health, education and feature stories. Cecilia is currently working on her first novel. She has lived in Echo Park since 1999.