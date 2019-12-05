A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Read on to learn more!
Eastside Weekend
Echo Park Craft Fair; Cahuenga Library birthday party; Moving Music concert & more to do this weekend
- By The Eastsider
-
- 0
Tags
Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Latest
- Echo Park in song | SUV vs building | Coffee house replaced with ... coffee house
- Lincoln Heights animal shelter project moving ahead despite delays and setbacks
- New way to buy Echo Park real estate | Assembly races begin | At home with Billie Eilish in Highland Park
- Echo Park Craft Fair; Cahuenga Library birthday party; Moving Music concert & more to do this weekend
- $599k Atwater Village duplex; $1.5 million Silver Lake 4-bedroom; Mt. Washington Mid Century going for $1.1 million
- Los Angeles to restrict developer contributions to city officials, candidates
- L.A. County to Honor 1,460 Unclaimed Dead Buried in Mass Grave
Featured Events
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 6
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains found in Griffith Park
- The remake of a Los Feliz restaurant remains a work in progress
- 2019 Eastside Holiday Guide: Parades, Tree Lightings, Winter Wonderlands & Santa
- Teacher arrested on suspicion of Silver Lake hit-and-run with cyclist
- East L.A. crash leaves big rig hanging off freeway interchange
- Change underway at former Cypress Park Big Saver | Erewhon plans for Silver Lake | New homes near Dodger Stadium
- Sunday street closures | Highland Park puppet palace grand opening | Don't put away the umbrellas
- Echo Park crash | Julian Castro to speak at East L.A. College | More rain on the way
- No feathers? No matter. A chicken named Ethel takes six kittens under her wing
- Firefighters prevent Silver Lake garage fire from spreading to home
Images
Videos
Commented
- Teacher arrested on suspicion of Silver Lake hit-and-run with cyclist (7)
- The suite life arrives in Silver Lake with a new boutique hotel (2)
- Islands? Floating Docks? Wetlands? Silver Lake considers the future of its reservoirs (2)
- Eagle Rock parking lot eyed for homeless services and housing (2)
- Human remains found in Griffith Park (2)
- County to pay $2.125 million over drowning of autistic boy in East L.A. pool (2)
- No feathers? No matter. A chicken named Ethel takes six kittens under her wing (2)
- New way to buy Echo Park real estate | Assembly races begin | At home with Billie Eilish in Highland Park (1)
- Boyle Heights shooting leaves officer wounded (1)
- Presidential candidate Julian Castro to speak at East L.A. College (1)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.