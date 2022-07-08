Eastside Events Cover

A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.

By Jennifer Rodriguez

Friday, July 8

LA Historic Park: Calling all EDM lovers! Meet up with other ravers and watch Zedd In The Park.

Arts District: Celebrate the opening of the Sixth Street Bridge during Bridgefest, with participating businesses offering drink and food specials from Friday through Sunday.

Saturday, July 9

Atwater Village: Sample natural wines from local producers at a wine tasting and dance party at Club Tee Gee

Echo Park: Celebrate Asian cultures at the 41st Lotus Festival at Echo Park Lake. Decorate your own water lantern and launch it with thousands of others. (July 9 - 10)

Highland Park: Explore art made by local artists by going on a mural walk.

Sunday, July 10

Elysian Valley: If you love Tijuana Panthers, check out Zebulon for their Record Release plus special guests Walkouts.

