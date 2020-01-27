Echo Park -- The Park restaurant will be closing in March after about a dozen years in business, the restaurant announced in an email to customers.

The brief email did not explain the reason for the closure. But the message did include the Robert Frost poem Nothing Gold Can Stay, which was also the subject line of the email, about how all good things come to an end.

Owner and chef Chef Siegel, who opened the casual cafe after stints in Boston and San Francisco, has not shy about sharing his thoughts with customers over the years. His emails and blog posts have touched on topics ranging from imposing a minimum service charge and reading a biography of Leonardo da Vinci to feeling insulted for being left out stories about the best places to eat in Echo Park.

Nothing Gold Can Stay "Nature’s first green is gold, Her hardest hue to hold Her early leaf’s a flower; But only so an hour. Then leaf subsides to leaf. So Eden sank to grief, So dawn goes down to day. Nothing gold can stay…." -- Robert Frost, Oct. 1923

Siegel opened the restaurant on a relatively tight budget, painting the exterior a bright green and undertaking a DIY renovation of the former Mexican restaurant, according to a 2008 story by then L.A. Times restaurant critic S. Irene Virbila. "The Park offers honest food at an honest price without a whiff of pretension," she said.

The normally outspoken chef did not respond to requests from The Eastsider about this reasons for closing the restaurant, which comes as several new eateries have opened or will open soon.

The Park's last day will be March 19.

The Park Restaurant is at 1400 W. Sunset Blvd.