Summer is winding down but temperatures continue to climb, which can only mean one thing - Echo Park Rising is back to take over the streets of Echo Park for its 9th year, with concerts featuring local musicians and events hosted by local businesses.

Read on to learn more!

FRIDAY, August 16

Odd Nights at the Autry: Every third Friday the Autry Museum’s lawn is transformed into a family friendly market with a large kid zone, live music, and food trucks. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to lounge on. $5. 6 p.m. Details

Echo Park Rising in Echo Park: Indulge in specials and events at local businesses as you jump from concert to concert during Echo Park Rising. The festival will run from Thursday through Sunday and will include performances by SadGirl, Sister Mantos and hundreds of other acts. Free. Details

SATURDAY, August 17

Lost Moon Radio Summer Block Party at the Lyric Hyperion: Soak up new material by comedian, actress and filmmaker Atsuko Okatsuka and news correspondent and stand-up comedian, Francesca Fiorentini. $20. 7 p.m. Details

Bootie LA, Beach Party at El Cid: Bootie is bringing the beach to the Eastside, with a beach-themed party. So throw on your most laid back beachwear and dance to the most beach-appropriate summertime mashups. $10. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

Intro to Modern Embroidery Art at Makers Mess: Forget the monograms and flowers, use whatever colors strikes your fancy to create intricate embroidery designs under the instruction of Meghan Rosko from Nutmeg and Honeybee. Supplies, wine and snacks will be provided. $125. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Details

Community Reiki Clinic at Wild Terra: Reiki practitioners Donald Nollar and Eugene Olea will both work on you at once, to offer you the healing power and relaxation benefits of a full reiki session. $25. 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details

Clarke and the Himselfs and Kythira in Highland Park: Bowl a few rounds then stop in to Highland Park Bowl’s Mr. T’s Room for a performance of the Idahoan psych rock band Clarke and the Himselfs and NYC-based synth-driven bedroom pop artist Kythira. 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Details

SUNDAY, August 18

Concerts with Kittens, A Neil Diamond Tribute at Eagle Rock City Hall: Come for the Neil Diamond cover songs and leave with a kitten in need of a home. Free. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Details

Page Me! Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Tribute Night at The Offbeat Bar: Tracks by Badu and Scott, queens of the neo-soul scene, will rule the night’s ‘90s hip hop and R&B playlist while Mario Kart, Street fighter and 90’s movies are projected on the bar’s walls. Free. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Details

Goat Yoga at Twinkle Toes Dance Co.: Add a little goat to your cat cow flow during this open-level goat yoga class. Be open to the possibility of a baby goat hopping over or under you and watch as your everyday yoga session is transformed into two hours of animal-assisted massage and laughter therapy. $30-$50. 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Details