The Brite Spot in Echo Park closed its doors less than a year after a new owner took over.
Stuart Weisfeld, who also owns Burbank's Lancers Family Restaurant, reopened the Echo Park diner last October after it had been shuttered for most of the pandemic. But the restaurant is now closed once again and won't reopen, general managing partner Lance Corralez told The Eastsider. He said an explanation of the closure would be provided soon.
The landmark diner, which opened in 1949, has undergone several ownership changes in recent years. Silver Lake businesswoman Dana Hollister owned it for 14 years before selling it in 2018 to a new ownership group, which in turn sold it to the Lancers' group.
Silver Lake's The Win-Dow now offers a breakfast menu as of this weekend. Patrons can opt for an egg on top of one of their burgers or order new items like a classic breakfast sandwich with grilled bologna or a steak-and-egg burrito. Prices range from $3.95 to $9.50 -- not bad for our inflationary times.
Los Feliz's Nossa has turned into Caiprinha Bar, reports Eater LA. The former Brazilian-Italian restaurant has a redesigned interior and small menu, with hopes of expanding their offerings in the coming weeks.
Glassell Park's Dunsmoor was the site of a protest against gentrification. The words "Gentrification is Genocide" were spray painted on the windows of the establishment, where protesters later gathered with concerns over the restaurant's pricing and impact on the neighborhood. The Los Angeles Times has the full story.
The Los Angeles Times has spent quite some time with Eastside restaurateurs and establishments lately. Bill Addison recently wrote about Silver Lake's Bar Moruno and Causita, two highly anticipated restaurants that sit side by side. Danny Palumbo, meanwhile, spoke with Jeff Strauss of Highland Park's Jeff's Table, about his new Studio City venture, Oy Bar. And Big Ant's BBQ was featured in Jenn Harris' latest roundup.
Lincoln Heights' Benny Boy ciders was written up in LA TACO last week. The cidery is the first brewery in Los Angeles to make "Manzana Rustica" cider, which is a dry cider that dates back to the year 1000 in Spain's autonomous Basque region. The owners said that Lincoln Heights was the perfect neighborhood for its community-based lifestyle.
LA TACO also chatted with Causita owner Ricardo Zarate about their bar program of over 40 mezcals, Japanese whiskey and a Peruvian Agave spirit known as Aqará Agave de los Andes that may be the first and only Peruvian "mezcal" exported to the United States.
Eater LA highlightedKenneth Hung, a Walt Disney animator, who is digital sketching restaurants across Los Angeles on Instagram. Some sketches include Eastside restaurants—like Echo Parks's Quarter Sheets, Silver Lake's Spoon & Pork and All Day Baby.
Jessica Doherty is a writer and editor. She currently is an executive editor for USC’s Annenberg Media and the editor in chief of digital arts and culture magazine Ampersand LA. For more about her, visit dohertyjessica.com
