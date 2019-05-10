Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news.

The Bay Foundation announced its first four ReThink Disposable Certified restaurants and two are in Atwater Village and Silver Lake. Gus’ Tacos Mexican Grill in Silver Lake is using silverware instead of plastic-ware, reusable cups and straws upon request. Meanwhile, Palette Food and Juice in Atwater Village uses 16-ounce. glass cups instead of plastic and they replaced plastic condiment cups with stainless steel cups, a napkin dispenser and plastic straws on request. Gus’ Tacos Mexican Grill is at 2320 Fletcher Dr. in Silver Lake. Palette Food and Juice is at 3193 Glendale Blvd. in Atwater Village.

The staff at Valerie Echo Park spent Saturday morning cleaning up after a break-in at the Echo Park Avenue bakery and cafe. "Business ownership is not for the faint of heart," said a post on the cafe's Instagram. "For our Echo Park neighbors who are walking by right now, we are okay...ish. It stings for sure but no one was hurt."

Need a bite to eat before a show at the Greek Theatre? Atrium’s executive chef Hunter Pritchett and beverage director Jordan Young have your pre-show appetite covered. Located in Los Feliz near the Greek Theatre, Atrium offers a “Greek” menu that is served in one hour. The meal is comprised of three courses plus there’s an optional three-course wine pairing for those interested in feeling a bit boozy before the show. Atrium is at 1816 N. Vermont Ave. in Los Feliz.

A California-Korean fine dining experience is taking over Button Mash, Eater LA reports. The pop-up is called Dandi, and it combines Korean ingredients with seasonal California fare presented by chefs Jihee Kim and Joshua Pressman. Event happens on Monday, May 20. Dandi at Button Mash is at 1391 Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park.

