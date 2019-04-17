Easter is around the corner, so if you’re still looking for something to do during the holiday weekend, here are some egg hunts and other springtime celebrations (and a cocktail) to consider.

Spring Egg Hunt at Rio de Los Angeles State Park

Visit the river adjacent park for a free evening of egg hunts, games, moon bouncers and arts and crafts.

Friday, April 19: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

1900 N. San Fernando Road

Eggstravaganza at Glassell Recreation Complex

This all ages egg hunt will feature arts & crafts, games, moon bounces, food and drinks and a visit from the Bunny. An egg hunt for children ages 3 and under is at 7 p.m., ages 4 - 7 at 7:15 p.m. and ages 8 - 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 19

3650 Verdugo Road

Spring Egg Hunt at Elysian Valley Recreation Center

Bring the little ones to take photos with Bob the Bunny, search for eggs in the egg hunt and enjoy arts and crafts, games and face painting.

Saturday, April 20: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

1811 Ripple Street Los Angeles,

Spring Egg Hunt at Lake Street Community Center in Historic Filipinotown

Bring the little ones to take photos with Bob the Bunny, search for eggs in the egg hunt and enjoy arts and crafts, games and face painting.

Saturday, April 20: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

227 North Lake Street

Big Bunny and Spring Fling Weekend at the L.A. Zoo

Visit the zoo for a weekend-long spring eco-event that will feature live performances, honey tasting, demos, bunny-ear crafts and two visits from Big Bunny. All activities excluding honey tasting and bunny photos are free with paid admission.

April 19 - 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

5333 Zoo Drive

A drinkable "Easter Egg Hunt" for adults at Genever