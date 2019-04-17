Easter is around the corner, so if you’re still looking for something to do during the holiday weekend, here are some egg hunts and other springtime celebrations (and a cocktail) to consider.
Spring Egg Hunt at Rio de Los Angeles State Park
- Visit the river adjacent park for a free evening of egg hunts, games, moon bouncers and arts and crafts.
- Friday, April 19: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 1900 N. San Fernando Road
Eggstravaganza at Glassell Recreation Complex
- This all ages egg hunt will feature arts & crafts, games, moon bounces, food and drinks and a visit from the Bunny. An egg hunt for children ages 3 and under is at 7 p.m., ages 4 - 7 at 7:15 p.m. and ages 8 - 12 at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 19
- 3650 Verdugo Road
Spring Egg Hunt at Elysian Valley Recreation Center
- Bring the little ones to take photos with Bob the Bunny, search for eggs in the egg hunt and enjoy arts and crafts, games and face painting.
- Saturday, April 20: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- 1811 Ripple Street Los Angeles,
Spring Egg Hunt at Lake Street Community Center in Historic Filipinotown
Bring the little ones to take photos with Bob the Bunny, search for eggs in the egg hunt and enjoy arts and crafts, games and face painting.
- Saturday, April 20: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- 227 North Lake Street
Big Bunny and Spring Fling Weekend at the L.A. Zoo
- Visit the zoo for a weekend-long spring eco-event that will feature live performances, honey tasting, demos, bunny-ear crafts and two visits from Big Bunny. All activities excluding honey tasting and bunny photos are free with paid admission.
- April 19 - 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 5333 Zoo Drive
A drinkable "Easter Egg Hunt" for adults at Genever
- The only Easter egg you’ll find at Genever is at the bottom of the bar's earthy purple drink “Easter Egg Hunt” made with gin, ube, Creme de Violette, coconut milk, egg yolk and chocolate. The cocktail is available through the end of Spring.
- 3123 Beverly Boulevard
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.