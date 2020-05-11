The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But the El Sereno businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your El Sereno business or update your info. Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.

Food & Drink

Blazing Stone Pizza

Pizza, calzones & salads

Takeout & Delivery | Online ordering

Wed - Sun 4 pm - pm

323-276-3939

3501 Monterey Road

Doughbox

Deep dish pizza

Takeout orders by phone or email

Wed-Sat 5p–10p | Sun 4-9pm

(323) 346-6811

2734 N Eastern Ave

El Pescado Loco

Seafood, Mexican

Takeout

M-F Daily $10 deals

(323) 909-1008

3345 N Eastern Ave

Hecho En Mexico

Mexican

Takeout and delivery

(323) 226-0010

4976 Huntington Dr S

King Torta

Mexican, Sandwiches, Salad

Takeout

(323) 222-7006

4521 Valley Blvd

La Cocina del Sereno

Mexican

Takeout

(323) 332-2230

4989 Huntington Dr

Little Beijing

Chinese

Takeout

(323) 222-8878

3106 N Eastern Ave

Mariscos El Chito

Seafood

Takeout

(213) 804-2081

4970 Axtell St

Mariscos El Kora De Nayarit

Seafood, Mexican

Takeout and delivery

(323) 223-3322

4863 Huntington Dr N

Pisces Poke & Ramen

Poke, Sushi Bars, Ramen

Takeout and deliver (order on Yelp)

(323) 612-6340

5587 Huntington Dr N

Roong-Fah Thai Restaurant

Thai

Takeout and delivery

(323) 222-5725

4507 Valley Blvd

TBC Thai Beam Cuisine

Thai

Takeout and delivery

(323) 441-2111

4854 Huntington Dr S

Tamale Man

Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch, Latin American

Takeout

(323) 221-5954

3320 N Eastern Ave

Troy's Burgers

Burgers

Takeout and delivery

(323) 225-2510

4805 Valley Blvd

Zingo Tacos

Mexican

Takeout (order via Postmates)

(323) 332-2517

5234 Valley Blvd

Markets

Big Saver Foods

Grocery

8AM - 8PM | Seniors 65+ & Disabled: 7AM - 8AM

(323) 987-2850

5168 Huntington Dr S

Food 4 Less

Grocery, deli, floral, bakery

Sun - Sat: 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

(323) 222-2659

4910 Huntington Dr S

La Mexicana Meat Market

Meat Shops, Grocery, Fruits & Veggies

Hours: M-Sun 8:00am-9:00pm

(323) 223-7349

5392 Poplar Blvd

El Sereno Ranch Market

Grocery

Hours: M-Sun 8:00am-9:00pm

Automotive Services

Auto Care Specialist

Auto Repair

Cal State L.A. student discount

(323) 222-0048

5076 Valley Blvd

Hall's Auto Tech

Auto Repair, Oil Change Stations, Tires

(323) 224-1883

5025 Huntington Dr N

MT Auto Repair

Auto Repair, Transmission Repair

(323) 219-1616

5266 Valley Blvd

Nungaray Tires

Tires, Auto Repair

Free tire service with a purchase of new tires

(323) 221-1616

5492 Huntington Dr

Pineda Auto Repairs

Auto Repair

Oil change discount

(323) 441-0415

4365 S Huntington Dr

Paco's Tires & Wheels

Auto Repair, Tires, Auto Parts & Supplies

(323) 224-9603

3201 N Eastern Ave

Timbrellos Auto Body

Body Shops, Auto Repair

Insurance deductible discount

Customer pay discount

(323) 505-7555

5513 Alhambra Ave

Not in the El Sereno Guide?

You can submit your business or updates here