The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.

But the El Sereno businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.

This is a work in progress. Go here to add your El Sereno business or update your info Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.

We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time. 

Food & Drink

Blazing Stone Pizza

  • Pizza, calzones & salads
  • Takeout & Delivery | Online ordering
  • Wed - Sun  4 pm -  pm 
  • 323-276-3939
  • 3501 Monterey Road

Doughbox 

  • Deep dish pizza
  • Takeout orders by phone or email
  • Wed-Sat 5p–10p | Sun 4-9pm
  • (323) 346-6811
  • 2734 N Eastern Ave

El Pescado Loco

  • Seafood, Mexican
  • Takeout
  • M-F Daily $10 deals
  • (323) 909-1008
  • 3345 N Eastern Ave

Hecho En Mexico

  • Mexican
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 226-0010
  • 4976 Huntington Dr S

King Torta

  • Mexican, Sandwiches, Salad
  • Takeout
  • (323) 222-7006
  • 4521 Valley Blvd

La Cocina del Sereno

  • Mexican
  • Takeout
  • (323) 332-2230
  • 4989 Huntington Dr

Little Beijing

  • Chinese
  • Takeout
  • (323) 222-8878
  • 3106 N Eastern Ave

Mariscos El Chito

  • Seafood
  • Takeout
  • (213) 804-2081
  • 4970 Axtell St

Mariscos El Kora De Nayarit

  • Seafood, Mexican
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 223-3322
  • 4863 Huntington Dr N

Pisces Poke & Ramen

  • Poke, Sushi Bars, Ramen
  • Takeout and deliver (order on Yelp)
  • (323) 612-6340
  • 5587 Huntington Dr N

Roong-Fah Thai Restaurant

  • Thai
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 222-5725
  • 4507 Valley Blvd

TBC Thai Beam Cuisine

  • Thai
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 441-2111
  • 4854 Huntington Dr S

Tamale Man

  • Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch, Latin American
  • Takeout
  • (323) 221-5954
  • 3320 N Eastern Ave

Troy's Burgers

  • Burgers
  • Takeout and delivery
  • (323) 225-2510
  • 4805 Valley Blvd

Zingo Tacos

  • Mexican
  • Takeout (order via Postmates)
  • (323) 332-2517
  • 5234 Valley Blvd

Markets

Big Saver Foods

  • Grocery
  • 8AM - 8PM  | Seniors 65+ & Disabled: 7AM - 8AM
  • (323) 987-2850
  • 5168 Huntington Dr S

Food 4 Less

  • Grocery, deli, floral, bakery 
  • Sun - Sat: 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM
  • (323) 222-2659
  • 4910 Huntington Dr S

La Mexicana Meat Market

  • Meat Shops, Grocery, Fruits & Veggies
  • Hours: M-Sun 8:00am-9:00pm
  • (323) 223-7349
  • 5392 Poplar Blvd

El Sereno Ranch Market

  • Grocery
  • Hours: M-Sun 8:00am-9:00pm
  • (323) 223-7349
  • 5392 Poplar Blvd

Automotive Services

  • Auto Care Specialist
  • Auto Repair
  • Cal State L.A. student discount
  • (323) 222-0048
  • 5076 Valley Blvd

Hall's Auto Tech

  • Auto Repair, Oil Change Stations, Tires
  • (323) 224-1883
  • 5025 Huntington Dr N

MT Auto Repair

  • Auto Repair, Transmission Repair
  • (323) 219-1616
  • 5266 Valley Blvd

Nungaray Tires

  • Tires, Auto Repair
  • Free tire service with a purchase of new tires
  • (323) 221-1616
  • 5492 Huntington Dr

Pineda Auto Repairs

  • Auto Repair
  • Oil change discount
  • (323) 441-0415
  • 4365 S Huntington Dr

Paco's Tires & Wheels

Auto Repair, Tires, Auto Parts & Supplies

(323) 224-9603

3201 N Eastern Ave

Timbrellos Auto Body

  • Body Shops, Auto Repair
  • Insurance deductible discount
  • Customer pay discount
  • (323) 505-7555
  • 5513 Alhambra Ave

