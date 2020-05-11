The coronavirus pandemic and panic has quickly turned the neighborhood's business community upside down.
But the El Sereno businesses on this list remain open in some form, including restaurants offering takeout and delivery, online shops and markets working under special hours.
This is a work in progress. Go here to add your El Sereno business or update your info. Please call ahead or online for new store hours and other changes.
We encourage you to patronize our local shops, restaurants and businesses during this difficult time.
Food & Drink
- Pizza, calzones & salads
- Takeout & Delivery | Online ordering
- Wed - Sun 4 pm - pm
- 323-276-3939
- 3501 Monterey Road
- Deep dish pizza
- Takeout orders by phone or email
- Wed-Sat 5p–10p | Sun 4-9pm
- (323) 346-6811
- 2734 N Eastern Ave
- Seafood, Mexican
- Takeout
- M-F Daily $10 deals
- (323) 909-1008
- 3345 N Eastern Ave
- Mexican
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 226-0010
- 4976 Huntington Dr S
King Torta
- Mexican, Sandwiches, Salad
- Takeout
- (323) 222-7006
- 4521 Valley Blvd
- Mexican
- Takeout
- (323) 332-2230
- 4989 Huntington Dr
Little Beijing
- Chinese
- Takeout
- (323) 222-8878
- 3106 N Eastern Ave
Mariscos El Chito
- Seafood
- Takeout
- (213) 804-2081
- 4970 Axtell St
- Seafood, Mexican
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 223-3322
- 4863 Huntington Dr N
- Poke, Sushi Bars, Ramen
- Takeout and deliver (order on Yelp)
- (323) 612-6340
- 5587 Huntington Dr N
- Thai
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 222-5725
- 4507 Valley Blvd
TBC Thai Beam Cuisine
- Thai
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 441-2111
- 4854 Huntington Dr S
Tamale Man
- Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch, Latin American
- Takeout
- (323) 221-5954
- 3320 N Eastern Ave
Troy's Burgers
- Burgers
- Takeout and delivery
- (323) 225-2510
- 4805 Valley Blvd
- Mexican
- Takeout (order via Postmates)
- (323) 332-2517
- 5234 Valley Blvd
Markets
- Grocery
- 8AM - 8PM | Seniors 65+ & Disabled: 7AM - 8AM
- (323) 987-2850
- 5168 Huntington Dr S
- Grocery, deli, floral, bakery
- Sun - Sat: 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM
- (323) 222-2659
- 4910 Huntington Dr S
La Mexicana Meat Market
- Meat Shops, Grocery, Fruits & Veggies
- Hours: M-Sun 8:00am-9:00pm
- (323) 223-7349
- 5392 Poplar Blvd
El Sereno Ranch Market
- Grocery
- Hours: M-Sun 8:00am-9:00pm
- (323) 223-7349
- 5392 Poplar Blvd
Automotive Services
- Auto Care Specialist
- Auto Repair
- Cal State L.A. student discount
- (323) 222-0048
- 5076 Valley Blvd
- Auto Repair, Oil Change Stations, Tires
- (323) 224-1883
- 5025 Huntington Dr N
MT Auto Repair
- Auto Repair, Transmission Repair
- (323) 219-1616
- 5266 Valley Blvd
- Tires, Auto Repair
- Free tire service with a purchase of new tires
- (323) 221-1616
- 5492 Huntington Dr
Pineda Auto Repairs
- Auto Repair
- Oil change discount
- (323) 441-0415
- 4365 S Huntington Dr
Paco's Tires & Wheels
Auto Repair, Tires, Auto Parts & Supplies
(323) 224-9603
3201 N Eastern Ave
- Body Shops, Auto Repair
- Insurance deductible discount
- Customer pay discount
- (323) 505-7555
- 5513 Alhambra Ave
Not in the El Sereno Guide?
You can submit your business or updates here
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.