A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Read on to learn more!
Friday
- El Sereno: Watch the celebrated classic choreography of Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández.
- Los Feliz: Stop by the Little Knittery during the 10th Annual Yarn Crawl.
Saturday
- Lincoln Heights: Enjoy a night of punk music theater at Adobe Punk.
- Los Feliz: Lonesome Town, the artist behind those sad clown sofas left across town, is the subject of a solo exhibition.
Sunday
- Los Feliz: Listen to choral music and contribute to the restoration of a pipe organ at St. Mary of the Angeles church.
- Echo Park: Adopt a cat or dog (or both!) at the monthly Monty & Friends Adoption Drive at the Echo Park Lake Rec Center.
- Los Feliz: Find out what happens when tenants get too close for comfort in Apartment Living.
- Glassell Park: Laugh it up during a night of stand up at Friendship Buddies.
