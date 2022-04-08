A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Read on to learn more!

• Friday: Get digging, weeding and planting at a habitat restoration organized by the Audubon Center. @ Debs Park

• Saturday: Live the Victorian life during a Victorian Tea and Fashion Show. | Montecito Heights @ Heritage Square Museum

• Saturday: Learn the historical and cultural significance of Mexican Capirotada by Alex Pena, whose family operated the La Morenita Bakery in Cypress Park | Virtual

• Sunday: Find out what artist Monica Wyatt's suspended sculptures made out of sewing machine bobbins and wire are all about. | Highland Park @ Mor York

