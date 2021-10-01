A pair of local film festivals are back on the big screen this month after more than a year of pandemic uncertainty.

The Highland Park Independent Film Festival returns to the Highland Theatres on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2. Next week, the East Los Angeles Film Festival is partnering with the Panamanian International Film Festival for “Take 2” at Self Help Graphics in Boyle Heights on Thursday, October 7.

Like most during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the HPIFF had to pivot last October. Instead of screening movies out of the Highland Theatres, the organizers held a drive-in at the Eagle Rock Plaza. A parking lot in front of Macy’s didn’t exactly feel like home.

“Last year was a surreal, bittersweet kind of deal,” said Marita De La Torre, HPIFF co-founder and Executive Director. “There was that thought of, is this it?'”

The festival kicks off on Friday with a screening of the feature documentary “Carlos Almaraz, Playing with Fire,” which explores the life of Chicano arts activist Carlos Almaraz. Other festival highlights include “The Village That Once Was” about rebuilding in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina; and a number of shorts across three programs. Tickets range from free with a suggested donation to $10.

“We didn’t want to categorize it this year,” said HPIFF co-founder and Artistic Director Alessandro Gentile. “We wanted to keep it open and broad, mix it all together.”

Heading into 2020, the East Los Angeles Film Festival enjoyed a healthy budget and looked forward to a robust year. Then the pandemic hit. The organization partnered with the Panamanian International Film Festival to combine resources for “Take 2,” which will showcase features, documentaries and short films from Latino filmmakers throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean The screenings at Self Help Graphics are free with a suggested donation.

“It’s been a phenomenal partnership all around,” said Juan Escobedo, director of the East L.A. Society of Film and Arts (TELASOFA). “We’re still maintaining our identity as they are as well.”

Both festivals include a red carpet, music, art and family-friendly activities in addition to the screenings.

Highland Park Independent Film Festival

• Friday, Oct. 1 - Saturday Oct. 2

• Highland Theatres (5604 N. Figueroa St.)

East Los Angeles Film Festival “Take 2”

• Thursday, Oct. 7

• Self Help Graphics (1300 East First St.)

Robert Fulton is a freelance writer based in Silver Lake