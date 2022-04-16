Weather

You could not ask for better spring weather. Sunny skies with highs around 70 degrees.

Friday April 15

Silver Lake: Spend some time at a community-friendly event celebrating Passover Seder.

Saturday April 16

Boyle Heights: Keep your four-legged friend healthy with a free wellness check and a visit to the Pet Food Pantry.

Mt Washington: I spy a bird! Bring your binoculars and walking shoes for a community bird walk at Debs Park.

El Sereno: Support Black farmers by shopping at the pop-up Prosperity Market.

Sunday April 17

Echo Park: Need to hone in on mindfulness? Practice your yoga outdoors with certified teachers at Echo Park Lake.

Glassell Park: End the weekend on a funny note at the Friendship Buddies Comedy Show.

