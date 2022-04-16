Weather
You could not ask for better spring weather. Sunny skies with highs around 70 degrees.
Friday April 15
Silver Lake: Spend some time at a community-friendly event celebrating Passover Seder.
Saturday April 16
Boyle Heights: Keep your four-legged friend healthy with a free wellness check and a visit to the Pet Food Pantry.
Mt Washington: I spy a bird! Bring your binoculars and walking shoes for a community bird walk at Debs Park.
El Sereno: Support Black farmers by shopping at the pop-up Prosperity Market.
Sunday April 17
Echo Park: Need to hone in on mindfulness? Practice your yoga outdoors with certified teachers at Echo Park Lake.
Glassell Park: End the weekend on a funny note at the Friendship Buddies Comedy Show.
